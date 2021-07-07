Highlights: XCO and DH racing from a wild World Cup weekend in Les Gets

Les Gets World Cup delivered three phenomenal days of racing in France. Starting with Friday’s short track XCC, through a rain-soaked and wild downhill on Saturday and into Sunday’s mud fest of a cross country XCO race. For all of this, a massive crowd of French fans lined the course, the first proper crowd since racing wrapped up at the end of 2019.

Catch up on all the World Cup highlights from Les Gets, France, XCO and DH, below.

Elite Women’s XCO World Cup Highlights

As the drive towards the Tokyo Olympics heats up, World Cup cross country racing is getting intense. No rider is willing to give an inch of quarter on track. This saw several heavyweight favourites rubbing shoulders and racing elbows out in the elite women’s field.

Elite Men’s Downhill World Cup Highlights

Tahnée Seagrave and Myriam Nicole have both struggled together through repeated injury for the last few years. In Les Gets, the two were at the top of their game, taking the top two podium positions. With rain just starting to fall, the French track proved more technical than in practice. While some riders struggled, some new faces showed their skill in slick conditions.

Elite Women’s Downhill World Cup Highlights

Men’s racing saw rain throw qualifying results into absolute chaos. Favourites slid through an increasingly wet track. World champion Reece Wilson went flying through the air in a wild crash, somehow emerging mostly unscathed. Through all this, Thibault Daprela managed to rally from his own scary crash to take a very deserving first elite World Cup win at home in France.

Canada’s Mark Wallace looked at home in the mud, adding a podium finish to Jackson Goldstone’s junior World Cup DH win earlier on Saturday.

Red Bull – World Cup Downhill Highlights Show – Les Gets, France

Eliot Jackson walks back through 15 thrilling minutes of men’s and women’s downhill racing in Les Gets, France. Behind the scenes on course and with riders at one of the most inspiring – and challenging – race tracks on the circuit.