Highlights: World Cup Short Track suffering from Leogang, Austria

A triple-header World Cup weekend started off with a sprint on Friday, with the Short Track XCC racing.

RELATED: How to watch World Cup Downhill #1 and XCO #3 in Leogang

20 minutes each for the elite men and elite women, all out from the gun to the finish line. At stake? Positions in Sunday’s XCO final, as well as all-important World Cup series points.

Steep hills saw new riders make their mark on the front of the race, with two first-time XCC winners. Friday’s racing also saw the return of Jolanda Neff to form, after struggling back from a serious injury.

Watch the highlights from Friday below, then tune in Sunday for World Cup XCO racing from Leogang, Austria!

Highlights: Short Track XCC World Cup – Leogang, Austria

RELATED: Loana Lecomte climbs to her first Short Track World Cup win