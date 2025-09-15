Home > MTB

Highlights: All the XCO action you missed from Valais world champs

didn't watch, or have access to worlds? Here's the condensed version of Canada's stellar performances

September 15, 2025
Canada soared to rainbows, medals, top spots over a sensational weekend of cross country world championships racing in Switzerland. But, if you were busy or aren’t a Flobikes subscriber, you might have missed out. Catch up on all the action in mere minutes with full highlight reels from the elite and under-23 XCO races in Valais, Switzerland below.

Under-23 Women’s XCO

Under-23 Men’s XCO

Elite Women’s XCO

Elite Men’s XCO