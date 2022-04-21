Ava Holmgren and Ian Ackert podium at Moosejaw US Cup junior XCO

Thursday was a big day for the Canadian juniors, and specifically for the new Stimulus-Orbea squad, at the Moosejaw US Cup XCO. Both Ian Ackert and Ava Holmgren raced to podium finishes to start off a week of cross country racing in Arkansas.

Junior Women

Ava Holmgren (Stimulus-Orbea), a promising junior delivering results in cyclocross and XCO, emerged from the junior women’s field to take the lead on the first lap of Thursday’s Junior XCO US Cup. After establishing a gap, though, the Ontario rider flatted. As far as mechanicals go, it was a timely one. Holmgren was able to ride into the technical zone for a tire change and only lose two positions.

Bailey Choppa (Bear National Team) took advantage of Holmgren’s misfortune to take the lead through the lap point. Isabella Holmgren (Stimulus-Orbea) followed in second. Ava Holmgren jumped back into the race in third position.

Choppa wouldn’t wait around for either Holmgren to catch up. The Bear National Team rider soloed for the remainder of the race to take the win.

Ava Holmgren rallied from her flat tire to take 2nd in the junior women’s XCO. Her Isabella, would end up as one of the many riders forced to withdraw from the race with a mechanicals as a heavily rutted out track caused havoc on tires.

Ellie Krafft and Makena Kellerman, both also on Bear National Team passed Ella Myers (Canyon Devo) on the final lap to finish third and fourth. Myers, struggling through some mechanical difficulty of her own, held on for fifth.

Junior Men

100 riders lined up for the junior men’s race in Arkansas. As the start lap strung the field out, a handful of Canucks were in the front group. Zorak Paillé (PG Racing), Simon Ruelland (Equipe du Queback/Sigma Assurance), Cam McCallum (Charge BXCX), Ian Ackert (Stiumulus Orbea), Alexander Woodford (Team Ontario/Ride with Rendall) and Mikaël Côté (Equipe du Quebec/Siboire) all showed on the front group after the start loop, heading out on the firt full lap.

A pair of Bear National riders, Cayden Parker and Jack Spranger, quickly established themselves in the lead. Paillé and Ackert both chased solo within a minute of the leaders.

Parker attacked on the third lap, opening up a 20-second gap to his teammate. 17-year-old Ackert was left to chase alone in third. Cam McCallum moved up into fourth, another 30 seconds back.

Parker would hold on for the lead, taking the win ahead of Spranger.

Ackert’s race-long solo chase earned him third place.

Zorak Paille rallied to take fifth with Cam McCallum close behind in sixth. Maxime St. Onge (Equipe du Quebec / Siboire) in eighth and Alexander Woodford (Team Ontario / Ride with Rendall) made it five Canucks in the top 10 of the junior men’s race. A very solid day on dirt for the Canadian junior men and women.

US Cup Racing continues Friday with Short Track (XCC) events. This time the juniors start first, followed by the elites. Saturday is the UCI Junior Series event, a big day for the young riders. All of this is showing live on Flobikes.

Junior Women XCO – Moosejaw US Cup (Thurs., April 21)

1. CIOPPA Bailey Bear National Team 1:12:04 2. HOLMGREN Ava Stimulus Orbea 1:13:23 +1:19 3. KRAFFT Ellie Bear National Team 1:14:37 +2:33 4. KELLERMAN Makena Bear National 1:15:13 +3:09 5. MYERS Ella Canyon Devo Racing 1:15:50 +3:46 6. JONAS Adeline Spry Cycles 1:16:17 +4:13 7. FRASER Chloe Boulder Junior Cycling 1:16:35 +4:31 8. AGGELER Lauren Team Durango Segment 28 1:17:05 +5:01 9. HARRINGTON Kellie Berkshire Velo 1:17:13 +5:09 10. AHLBERG Ava Bear National 1:17:45 +5:41 11. ASELTINE Mia Bear National Team 1:18:02 +5:58 12. MACPHEE Ella Charge BCXC Racing 1:18:20 +6:16 13. ROLDAN Mara Charge BC XC Racing 1:18:58 +6:54 14. VISNACK Natasha WE Race 1:19:39 +7:35 15. ST ONGE Marie Fay Équipe du Québec / Siboire 1:19:58 +7:54 16. MUSGRAVE Kaya Bear National Team 1:20:11 +8:07 17. GRAHAM Mya Waite Endurance 1:22:46 +10:42 18. CHERRY Avah Gravity Academy Racing 1:03:53 -8:11 19. CAMPBELL Samantha Texas Devo 1:35:42 +23:38 20. FRANCIS Jenaya Juventus Cycling Club 1:35:47 +23:43 21. SCHAMBERGER Nina USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy 1:35:52 +23:48 22. ELLISOR An-Mei WE Development 1:06:21 -5:43 23. NELSON Phoebee Specialized hyperthreads 1:06:21 -5:43 24. LUTGRING Chloe USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy 1:08:36 -3:28 25. WILSON Grace WE Race 1:09:08 -2:56 26. BRADBURY Sophie Team Hamilton 27:45 -44:19 27. AGRIMSON Raegan USA Cycling Olympic Development Academy 27:46 -44:18 DNF ROLDAN Mathilde Charge BC XC Racing DNF HOLMGREN Isabella Stimulus Orbea

Junior Men XCO – Moosejaw US Cup (Thurs., April 21) Top 30 (unofficial)