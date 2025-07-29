“Holy cow!” Mountain biker breaks wrist in viral Leogang crash

Leogang bike park: a destination known for its big jumps, fast flow and occasional cow crossing. But few could have predicted what would happen next. Mid-air over a jump, the rider landed directly headed for a grazing cow, sending both into a heap and the internet into a frenzy. The video, posted to Instagram, has gone viral, sparking a mix of concern, confusion and cow-related comedy.

“Duuude, you broke yourself on a cow,” one commenter wrote. Another added: “Now you’ve got beef with him.”

Wrist broken, video booming

The crash ended with a broken wrist for the rider. No official update on the cow’s condition has been provided, though it appeared to walk away shaken but standing. “Is the cow ok?” has become a common refrain in the comment section, alongside “Holy Cow” and “Poor cow could have been hurt.” Some viewers were upset, others couldn’t help themselves: “Heute Abend gibt’s Steak,” one German commenter quipped—“Tonight we’re having steak.”

Trail safety and grazing hazards

Leogang’s bike park is built into working alpine pastureland. Cows grazing trailside are a normal summer sight—but when livestock wanders on to the actual trail, the results can be dangerous. This isn’t the first time a crash like this has happened at Leogang. A previous “cow crash” also went viral, raising questions about signage, fencing and who’s responsible when riders and animals collide.

“Why are you biking on the cow path?” one comment asked. But as many mountain bikers know, sometimes the cow path is the bike trail.

More sympathy for the cow?

One of the more surprising takeaways from the viral video is just how few people seemed worried about the rider. “There’s like one nice comment towards the biker,” one person noted.

Beef aside, the internet delivered

Between puns, genuine concern and sheer disbelief if there’s a lesson to be learned, it might just be this: even in the age of suspension kinematics and carbon rims, cows still have the final say on alpine trails.

Let’s hope both rider and bovine recover quickly and that everyone keeps their eyes up on the trail.