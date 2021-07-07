Horseshoe Trail Showdown brings DH racing back to Ontario

Ontario downhill riders could use a bit of good news, and Horseshoe is ready to deliver. The central Ontario bike park is bringing its Trail Showdown weekly downhill race series back for Wednesday night racing all summer.

The Wednesday night series will run for eight weeks from July 7 to Aug. 25th. You can see the full schedule, as well as each week’s course, at Horseshoe Resort’s registration page.

The Trail Showdown series is designed for riders of all downhill mountain bike ability levels, so make this the summer to get out an get back into downhill or, if you’ve never down a DH race, to try something new!

Registration is open now and, with health guidelines remaining, spots will be limited. With restrictions easing restrictions, the Crazy Horse Patio will be open for awards and post-race relaxation.

Horseshoe Resort brought its weekly downhill race series to Ontario slopes in the summer of 2020 as a socially distanced form of racing. That culminated in September’s Horseshoe Resort Triple Showdown, mixing downhill, dual slalom and pump track. The weekly series returns for 2021, giving Ontario riders a local opportunity for gravity fed racing.

Ontario isn’t the only place local race series’ are resuming. In B.C., three weeks of Throwdown Thursday’s just wrapped up, an XC series hosted by 12 Hours of Glenridge. Over in Alberta, Moose Mountain is hammering out details of its own weekly gravity race series. Racing’s already underway in Quebec as well, with this weekend’s St-Félicien Canada Cup / Coupe du Quebec taking racing to the next level.