How a South African Township became the heart of the pump track world

The 2024 Velosolutions UCI pump track world championships wasn’t just about racing—it was about connection, opportunity and the power of sport to transcend borders. The world came to ride, and a community welcomed them with open arms. For the international riders, it was the culmination of a year’s worth of hard work, a shot at the rainbow stripes. For the people of KwaMashu, it was about seeing the world land in their neighborhood, transforming their local track into a stage where talent, passion and dreams collided. And the new documentary The World on My Stoep captures all the inspirational stories along the way.

Pump track: A pathway to something bigger

Pump tracks have become more than just a place to ride—they are gateways to opportunity. For many in South Africa’s townships, cycling isn’t just a sport; it’s a way out, a way up and a way to dream beyond the limits of circumstance.

“Without this pump track, the kids here would grow up and do bad things,” said one local rider. “Now, they focus on their bikes, on learning, and we even help some of them with school. It’s more than just riding—it’s a future.”

Through initiatives like Pump for Peace, the Velosolutions pump track world championships are bringing competition to places that have historically been overlooked, ensuring that cycling’s next generation is more diverse, inclusive and global than ever before.

Racing for more than just a medal

From the township qualifiers to the finals, the racing was intense. The margins were razor-thin, with hundredths of a second separating victory from defeat. Riders pushed their limits, adapted to the high-speed track and found new levels of precision and power.

But beyond the podium, the event was about impact. It was about showing local kids that the world of cycling is theirs to claim.

Pump for peace

This wasn’t just another world championship. It was a meeting of cultures, a celebration of talent and a glimpse into the future of cycling. And for the young riders watching from the fence line, it was proof that the next world champion could come from anywhere—even from right here in KwaMashu.