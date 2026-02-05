How and when to watch Red Bull Hardline 2026 live and for free

Red Bull Hardline often demands payment before race day and 2026 is no different. On the first full day of riding in Maydena, Tasmania, the course claimed one of its favourites. Millie Johnset came up short on the final jump into the finish and went over the bars at speed.

Her Nukeproof Axess Racing squad later confirmed she escaped with a broken collarbone. Given the size of the jump, that qualifies as a small miracle. Johnset will miss Hardline this weekend but should be back in time for the opening downhill World Cup round of 2026 in South Korea.

The build-up is already wild

Despite the early injury, everyone ios excited in Maydena. New features, massive returning hits and plenty of heckling have set the tone for another edition of controlled chaos.

Jack Moir continues to offer one of the best behind-the-scenes looks through Moi Moi TV. His day-one edit dives deep into the schralps, saves and near-misses that never quite make the official broadcast and is essential viewing if you want a sense of how gnarly the track really is.

When the race runs

Red Bull Hardline 2026 takes place in Tasmania from February 6 to February 8.

For Canadian viewers, live coverage gets underway Friday, February 7 at 10 p.m. EST.

Where to watch for free

The good news is you do not need a subscription. Red Bull TV or their YouTube channel will broadcast Red Bull Hardline live and free worldwide, including full race coverage, replays and highlights.

If you want raw chaos, watch the practice edits. If you want polished production, tune into Red Bull TV. Either way, clear your schedule. Hardline weekend is here. Will Canadians Jackson Goldstone and Gracey Hemstreet sweep the top step of the podium again this year? Only time will tell. But if Asa Vermette has anything to say about it…