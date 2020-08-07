How does Finn Iles train for World Cup downhill season?

Whistler’s Finn Iles is consistently one of the fastest downhill racers on the planet. How does the 22-year-old train for the high-adrenaline, high-speed world of World Cup racing?

Iles latest video walks through a workout with another west coast downhill legend, Mark Wallace. Warm-up, weights, and some speed and power work are all on the agenda.

What does World Cup training have to do with the rest of us? Well, with international racing postponed, Iles and Wallace are busy at the invite-only Crankworx Summer Series. Mixing enduro and dual slalom into the mix forces both to step outside their downhill specialty. The gym work looks to be paying off, as Iles has been on the podium every round so far, with multiple wins in enduro. Wallace landed a podium in yesterday’s Dual Slalom.

As always, hard work pays off.

Finn Iles: How I Prepare for the UCI World Cup Downhill Season

More words from Finn Iles:

“Here’s a look at some of the fitness testing I do to get ready for the UCI World Cup season. Turns out this prep came in handy for the Crankworx Summer Series!

You guys can try some of this stuff at home so give it a go and let me know how you stack up.”

