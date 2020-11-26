How does Matt Bolton actually ride those huge slabs in “Big Wild”?

Matt Bolton’s thrilling Big Wild trail building and video project took the COVID lock-down projects to a whole new level. But how does the Squamish freerider actually make it down those huge rock slabs safely?

Fellow Squamish rider Rémy Métailler joins Bolton on his fresh line to break down each of the massive features. The two go over speed, strategy, and at what point the rock is so steep that you just have to let go and get airborne. As you’ll see, knowing how its done doesn’t quite mean the rest of us will know how to do it ourselves.

Like any Métailler video, there’s also plenty of footage of the two riding in terrifying proximity on each of these bury features. It’s a wild ride down Big Wild, and an fascinating view into how two pros approach these no-fall features.

If you haven’t seen Big Wild yet, make sure to check that out too!

Rémy Métailler and Matt Bolton: Gnarly Lines of the most Freeride zone in Squamish!

What does Metailler have to say about Squamish’s new Gnarnia?

“This is the most Freeride zone in Squamish!

Thank you to the trail builders Matt Bolton and Honza! Your work is very well appreciated!”