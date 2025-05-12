Nothing is more annyoing than a bike that doesn’t shift properly. Not being able to shift down while attempting to climb a hill, or listening to a badly meshing chain is painful. As long as there isn’t anything to messed up with your transmission, it should be an easy fix. But before you reach for the tools, give your drivetrain a once-over. Start with a visual inspection. A worn-out chain, shark-toothed cassette, or bent derailleur hanger can cause poor shifting no matter how well your derailleur is adjusted. If anything looks tired or damaged, replace it first.

Check that your chain moves freely and cleanly over the cassette. Look for clicking, skipping, or hesitation. Often, the cause is cable tension—too little, most of the time—which can be fixed with a few twists of the barrel adjuster.

Anatomy of a derailleur: what you need to know

You don’t need a bike mechanic certification to tune your derailleur (as long as nothing is seriously wrong with it of course), but a little vocabulary helps.

Derailleur: the mechanism that moves the chain across the rear cassette.

Cassette: the cluster of cogs on your back wheel.

Shifter: the switch on your bars that controls the derailleur.

Barrel adjuster: the dial that fine-tunes cable tension.

Limit screws (H and L): stop the derailleur from over-shifting into your spokes or off the cassette. H stands for high, L for low. As in high or low gear.

B-screw: sets the distance between the top pulley and the cogs.

Get your bike on a bike stand, or flip it upside down if you don’t have one. You want to be able to pedal the bike with your hand, while changing gears. Here we go.

Step one: Set the high limit screw

Shift into the smallest cog in the rear and largest in the front. If the chain doesn’t sit on the smallest cog—or won’t stay there—it’s time to tweak the H-screw.

Turn the barrel adjuster clockwise a few turns to slacken the cable. Whether your H-screw uses an fallen key or a phillips head screwdriver, make sure you use the right tool for the job. The right-sized screwdriver will save your future self from a world of hurt. Tighten the H-screw until the derailleur starts rubbing or hesitating. Then, back it off slowly—quarter turns at a time—until the noise disappears. You want the derailleur to rest just beneath the smallest cog with no clicking or chain rub.

Step two: Index your shifting

This is the big one. Indexing means making sure every click of the shifter moves the chain precisely one cog. Starting from the smallest cog, shift once while pedaling and see if it moves up a gear. If it doesn’t, turn the barrel adjuster counter-clockwise to increase tension. Repeat, shifting one gear at a time, listening for clicks or hesitation. If it skips two gears at once, the cable’s too tight—back it off slightly. You’ll know it’s working when you can shift cleanly across the whole cassette in both directions with no lag or stutter.

Step three: Set the low limit screw

Now shift into the largest cog in the rear and middle (or second-largest) ring in the front. Try to shift into the biggest cog. If it won’t go, the L-screw is too tight. Back the screw off until the shift is smooth, but not so far that the derailleur can over-shoot into your spokes. This setting is critical; not many things can ruin your ride more than a chain caught between your cassette and your spokes.

Step four: Adjust the B-screw

The B-screw controls how close the top pulley on the deraillerur gets to the cassette. FYI, B stands for body-angle screw.

Shift into the largest cog in the back and smallest ring up front. Aim for a 5–6 mm gap between the high side of a pulley tooth and the high side of a cassette tooth. You can check the spacing with an Allen key. Tighten to increase the gap, loosen to reduce it.

Too tight, and you’ll lose chain tension. Too loose, and it’ll rub or make noise.

If all else fails: check your hanger and cables

If your derailleur is still misbehaving, your hanger might be bent. Sight down from behind—if it looks crooked, you’ll need a shop visit or a hanger alignment tool.

Old or dirty cables can also make shifting sluggish. If your derailleur hesitates moving into smaller gears (high cogs), that’s a telltale sign your housing is gummed up or the cable is fraying. It may be time for a new inner and outer cable.

Bonus tip: know when to reset your barrel adjuster

If you’ve twisted your barrel adjuster all the way out and still can’t dial things in, thread it all the way back in, tighten the derailleur cable at the clamp, then start adjusting again.

Final checks: test on the trail

Shifting on a repair stand is only half the story. Take the bike for a spin and shift under real pressure. If things are slow or noisy, make small barrel adjuster tweaks—quarter turns are your friend.

A good derailleur tune-up takes a bit of patience, but once it’s dialled, it’s a game changer.