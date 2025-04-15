How to choose a mountain bike handlebar and why it’s more important than you think

Bar width, rise, sweep and material all affect your ride. Here’s how to dial in the right setup. But keep in mind, like most things cycling related, personal preference is always the best indicator of what’s right for you.

The handlebar fit guide

If you’ve ever swapped bikes and immediately thought, “why does this feel so dang weird?”—there’s a good chance the handlebar was to blame. Handlebar setup is one of the biggest factors in how your bike fits, feels and handles on trail. Yet it’s also one of the most overlooked.

This isn’t about chasing the hottest pro’s setup or slapping on the widest carbon bar you can find. It’s about dialling in the contact point that most affects your posture, your grip and your steering control.

Here’s how to break down the basics—and why it’s worth experimenting with bar width, rise, sweep and material to find your sweet spot.

Handlebar width

Bar width has gotten progressively wider over the past decade, especially as bikes have grown longer and slacker. But wider isn’t always better. The sweet spot depends on your shoulder width, riding style and terrain.

A good starting point: Do a push-up, and measure the distance between your hands. That’s close to your “natural” handlebar width. You can also sit on your bike, close your eyes and reach out to where your hands want to go. Measure that too. Both are solid reference points.

Pro tip: If you’re between sizes, go wider and cut them down. A $20 pipe cutter and a tape measure go a long way. Don’t use that pipe cutter if your bars are carbon though!

Rise, upsweep, backsweep: The geometry behind the feel

Handlebar geometry determines how your hands, wrists and upper body interact with the bike. Here’s how to decode it:

Rise: Measured in millimetres, this is the vertical distance from the bar’s center at the stem to the grip ends.

0–20 mm: Cross-country bikes, where you want more weight on the front wheel. Nino Schurter takes it even further with a negative rise cockpit setup.

20–30 mm: Trail and enduro, for a neutral feel.

30–40 mm: Downhill bikes, helping shift weight back and get the front end up. And if you’re Dakotah Norton you can even go all the way up; he’s currently riding a 75 mm rise handlebar.

Tip: If your bike feels twitchy or your back hurts after long rides, try a bar with more rise. If the front wheel wanders on climbs, drop it back down.

Upsweep

This is the angle the bars tilt upward from the center. Most bars sit between 4–6° of upsweep. More upsweep rotates your wrists outward and can open your elbows up—great for aggressive descending, but tiring if it doesn’t match your natural posture.

Backsweep

This is the angle the bars sweep backward toward you from the center. Common values are 7–9°, but bars with up to 12–16° exist for riders chasing wrist ergonomics.

If your hands feel cramped, your elbows ache, or you get numbness on long rides, backsweep could be the culprit. Grab a broomstick, hold it loosley like a bar and see what feels natural. Then measure the angle with a protractor or have a friend eyeball it on a piece of paper.

Clamp diameter: Compatibility check

Handlebars are all 22.2 mm at the grip ends, but where they clamp to the stem, there are two standards:

31.8 mm: Common on most bikes.

35 mm: Found on a lot of newer enduro and DH setups for increased stiffness.

Just make sure your bar matches your stem. If you’re mixing clamp sizes, you’ll need a new stem (or bar) and that can snowball into a bigger spend than planned.

Carbon vs aluminium: damping or durability?

Aluminum bars are cheaper, more durable and easier to cut or crash without worry. Carbon bars are lighter and can offer better vibration damping, which makes a difference on long descents or all-day rides.

For trail and enduro, both materials are viable. If you’re riding park laps all summer, aluminum is hard to beat. If your wrists hate you after a four-hour ride, carbon might be worth the splurge.

Caution: Cutting carbon bars requires the right blade and a mask. If you don’t have those, leave it to your shop.

Cockpit fit is personal—so play with it

One rider’s dream setup is another’s nightmare. That’s why pros tweak their bars down to the millimetre—even within the same race season. You should too.

Use what you’ve got to experiment: slide grips in or out before cutting. Flip spacers under or over your stem to test bar height before buying a new bar. Rotate your bar slightly to change upsweep feel. Don’t be afraid to tinker.

Final thought

The best handlebar is the one that disappears under your hands—because you’re too busy flowing, climbing and cornering to notice it. Get your dimensions right and your cockpit will start to feel like home.