How to: Dillon Butcher teaches the perfect Nac Nac

The nac nac is a classic trick, brought over to mountain biking from the world of BMX and freestyle motocross. It is a simpler way to add style to your riding, without requiring a serious escalation like spinning or flipping. If there’s one person to teach this skill, it’s Vancouver Island’s Dillon Butcher.

Butcher, who recently joined the NOBL team with a scorching “welcome” video, has one of the best-looking nac nac’s of any rider. In this short video, he breaks down how to do the classic trick into five easy steps.

First, you have to be comfortable in the air. But once you’ve got your fundamental jumping skills down and are ready to have some fun, the nac nac is an exciting place to start.

NOBL How-to: Learn to Nac Nac with Dillon Butcher

What’s NOBL say about Butcher’s lesson?

We’ve gathered a few NOBL athletes to share some of their favourite tips and tricks. Dillon Butcher kicks it off with his signature nac nac.

Wheels: NOBL TR38s laced to Industry Nine Hydras

Video: Max McCulloch

