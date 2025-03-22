How to maintain your bike rack so it doesn’t let you down

Let’s be honest—your bike rack takes a beating. Whether you’re rallying dusty backroads to the trailhead or just cruising around town, dirt, grime and road debris collect fast. And all that gunk slowly wears down moving parts, locks and seals.

According to Chris van der Griend from Rack Attack, the easiest way to keep your rack running smooth is to wash it regularly.

“A quick rinse with hot water and soap followed by a towel dry is usually enough,” he says. “Do it after a ride when the dirt’s fresh. It’ll save you headaches down the road.”

If you’re stashing your rack for a bit, take it off the vehicle. Bonus tip—throw a hitch cover on your receiver to keep rust at bay.

Monthly maintenance: lube it or lose it

Bike racks are built tough, but just like your drivetrain, they need a little TLC—especially during peak riding season.

Here’s Chris’s monthly maintenance checklist:

Lubricate moving parts: A few drops of something like Boeshield T9 on locks, pivots and any metal-on-metal points keeps everything sliding smoothly and wards off rust.

Inspect for wear: Don’t just check the arms you use every ride. Give the whole rack a once-over—look for cracks, rust or missing parts.

Work the features: “Even if you haven’t used the tilt or folding function in a while, test it,” Chris says. “The last thing you want is a seized mechanism mid-trip.”

And remember, many racks come with lifetime warranties—but letting a broken part sit could void that. Regular check-ups keep your warranty intact.

Off-season storage: prep it for next year

When the snow flies or the shoulder season hits, it’s time to prep your rack for storage. Give it a deep clean and final inspection. If anything’s cracked or worn out, now’s the time to make a warranty claim or order replacements.

“Leaning your rack in the corner of the garage works, but a designated rack holder is even better,” Chris suggests. And stash spare parts—like adapters or different mounts—right with it.

When in doubt, get it checked

“If your rack’s feeling sloppy, sticky, or just off—come see us,” Chris says. A quick inspection at a place like Rack Attack can catch issues before they become expensive problems.

Taking five minutes to clean or lube your rack means it’ll last for years—and save your bikes from bouncing down the highway. Treat it like part of your kit, not an afterthought