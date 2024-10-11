How to maintain your shocks

You know that feeling when your bike just doesn’t seem right? Maybe it’s not holding air like it used to, or the suspension just feels off? You can hear it, feel it—something’s up, but you’re not entirely sure what it is. If you’ve got fluids leaking from your shocks or your clicker adjustments don’t seem to make any difference, it’s time to face the truth: your suspension might need some love. This isn’t something you can ignore if you want to keep your bike running smooth, especially if you’re in tune with how it normally rides. But don’t stress, suspension maintenance and/or a rebuild is normal. Over time—whether it’s wear and tear from regular use or just age creeping in. When it comes to the tech stuff, the folks over at SuspensionWerx are dialed in. They’re the ones bike shops call when things get too complicated. We asked James Downing some questions to get the full scoop.

How do I know if I have an issue with my shocks (rear or front)?

In most instances you can feel or hear a difference in performance, but it does depend on how in tune you are with your bike. Some obvious signs would be if suspension is leaking fluids, not holding air pressure, or if there is no difference in performance when you change the clicker adjustments from one end of the range to the other.

What causes these issues?

In most cases it’s use or age, sometimes a combination of both. Suspension cycles hundreds of times while riding, as this happens multiple surfaces of metal, seals and bushings are moving together. While there is grease and oil in the suspension, overtime it will break down, seals become dry causing wear and leaks. Your performance reduces if it’s not used. On the rear shock for example there is a nitrogen charge inside the shock that will naturally dissipate over time. After lying up for a while, when you do go to ride, the oil inside the shock will push against an internal floating piston (IFP), which in turn compresses the nitrogen. When the nitrogen expands the IFP will not push back to the same place, giving the oil more room to move around and change the damping flow rate.

Why does SuspensionWerx exist?

SuspensionWerx was set up in 2008, at a time where the only option for suspension servicing was to send it to the brand distributor via bike shops. I saw a need for customer-direct service. I wanted to not only offer personalized set up, but to share knowledge with riders for an optimum set up. Since starting in 2008, working on a few main brands, SuspensionWerx has grown to work on over a dozen different brands of mountain bike suspension. Each brand has several models and generations ranging from the early 2000s to current models. Working on suspension all day, every day means we see all models and generations of shocks, forks and seat posts. This allows us to see issues before a shop that works intermittently on suspension. Specializing in suspension means we keep tens of thousands of suspension specific parts in stock. A bike shop needs to keep bike specific parts, so holding inventory for suspension brands that are constantly changing standards is unrealistic. We invest in building relationships with manufacturers, sharing ideas and notifying them of any potential issues. We often get shops reaching out to us for service as the suspension manufacture no longer supports a specific model or have a technician trained to work on specific models. Our partner stores send suspension to us because they know we provide a high-quality service, have spare parts in stock, can process brand specific warranty and work with them to keep the cost down for customers.

How often do manufacturers recommend rebuilding shocks?

Most brands have a recommended service interval of every 100/120 hours or yearly whichever comes first. Some manufacturers require you to do an additional basic service prior to storage or every 50 hours. I recommend you check your owner’s manual for each piece of suspension to be sure.

What happens if I don’t maintain my shocks?

For optimum performance, its important to have your suspension rebuilt. If you do not rebuild your suspension, over time the performance will deteriorate and parts will start to wear. Take a fork for example, some only have 10cc of bath oil in the lower, which will dissipate overtime. Once the oil/grease dissipates the fork bushings become dry, causing play in the fork lowers. The play will increase over time causing wear to the stanchions. If the stanchions wear the main wiper seals will be unable to seal the lowers resulting in oil/air leaks. Shocks are the same, once the seals get dirty, they start to break down allowing dirt into the shock and oil to come out. There is increased friction, parts wear and there is an inconsistency in damping once the shock becomes dry.

What does rebuilding a shock entail?

Regardless of the suspension brand, we start by recording information on the suspension when it arrives, noting settings, parts included such as hardware. Once we have this information, we externally clean the suspension and check for any external issues such as a creaking CSU. We fully disassemble the suspension, making notes of the internal condition. Everything is washed and dried after completely disassembling every part from the damper to the top cap. We then inspect all surfaces for any wear, scratches, or imperfections. At this stage we polish shafts, replace seals as needed along with any hard parts or shims. We then bleed the damper on the vacuum machine to insure there is no air inside, nitrogen charge where applicable. For air forks or shocks, we rebuild and replace seals as needed. We install the lowers/close up the shock after both the damper and air system are finished. We dyno test the product to ensure that everything is functioning correctly, set the clicker settings, install any hardware followed by a polish.

I can fix everything else on my bike, why can’t I rebuild the shocks myself?

You can 100 per cent do basic lower leg servicing and air can servicing on your fork and shock. When it comes to a full service which includes the damper, it’s best to leave that to the experts. A complete rebuild requires a lot of specialist tools such as bushing install and removal tool, nitrogen needles, regulators, vacuum machines and most importantly technical knowledge.

Is rebuilding shocks complicated?

It depends on the specific brand, model and technology as to how complicated a product is to rebuild. While all suspension shares the same principles, the differences in technology make one model more difficult to service than another. Each has their own procedure for service, which includes different internal valving, gas charge, IFP depth and torque settings for each individual part. Some shocks have 8+ different torque settings points and rates.

What kind of specialty tools are needed?

Again it depends on what you’re working on as to tools required. SuspensionWerx has nine different vacuum machines with dozens of adapters for damper bleeding. This allows for a perfect bleed each time without cross-contaminating fluids. Two different diameter spring rate testers, allow us to rate test springs and verify if they are true to strength. CTW Dyno measures compression and rebound damping forces for valving/data verification. Brand and diameter specific bushing tools, nitrogen tanks with regulators and charging needles, dozens of different shaft clamps, IFP depth tools, bullet tools along with model specific tools such as a service cradle for the Canecreek IL, or 13 different tools for the Fox Float X2. Not to forget a lathe, arbor, drill press, metric and imperial sockets to name a few.

How should I maintain my shocks to get the most out of them?

Clean your suspension with a dry rag after riding, wash with a garden hose keeping direct spray away from seals. Try storing your bike hanging by the front wheel to keep your top bushings lubricated. If you ride in wetter, winter conditions, do a basic service in between service at 50 hours. If something feels off send your suspension in for service. Use a suspension centre for your service needs.

How much does it cost to rebuild shocks?

Typically shock service is anywhere from $185-$300 depending on the exact model and type of seal kit. For example, on some shocks you rebuild the seals on the sealhead, others it’s a whole new sealhead.

Anything else to add?

Every rider is different, from terrain to riding style, there is no one size fits all. If you are looking for advice, we’re always happy to make recommendations.