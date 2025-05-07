How to make your mountain bike event truly adaptive

There’s an expression among adaptive athletes. It sounds simple, but it gets overlooked all the time: if you’re planning an adaptive mountain bike event, start by including adaptive riders.

“Nothing for us without us,” is the saying says Ontario-based adaptive athlete and advocate Jen Gadoua. If adaptive athletes aren’t part of your organizing team from the beginning, you’re almost guaranteed to overlook something—no matter how good your intentions are.

Figure out your why

Before you even start thinking about ramps and porta-potties, ask yourself why you’re doing this.

“Consider your motive,” says Gadoua. “What is your why?”

If the goal is to check a box, post a photo, or just feel good, you’re not really doing the work. But if your interest comes from a genuine connection—even just curiosity and openness—that intention will shape every decision you make, and it will show.

Choose a venue that works for everyone

This one goes beyond the trail.

“Does your venue have accessible bathrooms?” asks Gadoua. “Is there a roll-in shower or at least a nearby location that does?”

Accessible does not mean that the stall is six inches wider. It means space for a wheelchair and grab bars to transfer yourself. Or a bench to sit and have a shower. It doesn’t need be fancy, for some folks the solution could be a plastic lawn chair inside a regular shower.

And don’t forget the basics: gravel pathways and grass can be nearly impossible in a wheelchair. Uphill grades are even worse. Rubber mats or sheets of plywood can make a huge difference.

If your event includes camping, think about where adaptive riders are staying. Can they camp on-site like everyone else, or are they stuck at a hotel and shuttling in and out all day? If the answer is the latter, you’re setting up barriers before the first wheel hits dirt.

Support riders should be supported

Most adaptive will bring a support rider—someone who helps on the trail when needed, or in case of a tip over. Charging them a full registration fee a tough pill to swallow.

“It’s accepted practice to allow support riders at no additional cost,” says Gadoua. “They’re already sharing their time with us, taking time off work to attend an event and often paying their own way.”

Offer sliding scale entry or scholarships

While some riders may have funding or grants for bikes and travel, many don’t.

“Some people use all their disposable income on medical supplies and mobility gear,” Gadoua points out.

A sliding scale, travel support or even a few comped spots can make or break whether someone is able to attend your event at all.

Ask questions and drop the ‘inspo porn’

“We’re not aliens,” Gadoua says with a laugh. “We deserve access to the outdoors too.”

If you’re unsure about something, just ask. But also, be mindful of how you’re telling stories about adaptive riders. Realize they don’t owe you their medical history. Think before you ask someone about how their injury happened or what’s ‘wrong’ with them. You could be asking that person to relive the worst day of their life.

“The ‘overcoming adversity’ narrative is tired,” she adds. “We don’t need a standing ovation for going to the grocery store.”

For a great explainer on the damage this kind of language can do, Gadoua recommends the TED Talk by Stella Young: ‘I’m Not Your Inspiration, Thank You Very Much.’

Bottom line?

If you want to host an adaptive-friendly event, start with intention, ask for input early and be open to feedback. Inclusion isn’t about perfect execution—it’s about genuine effort.

These ideas aren’t just cvoming froim Gadoua. They’re come from collective knowledge shared freely among a diverse group of adaptive riders. Many of them heavily involved in their own communities.

“People are just stoked to be out there,” says Gadoua. “Even small changes can go a long way.”