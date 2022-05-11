How to pace (and win) an enduro with Jesse Melamed

Jesse Melamed is no stranger to winning. The Canadian enduro national champ and Enduro World Series racer shares his secrets to going fast. All while racing (and winning) the Squamish Enduro over the weekend.

Nutrition, transfer pacing, race stage pacing and how to win even when you’ve crashed mid-stage. It’s a quick tutorial tagged onto 10 minutes of the Rocky Mountain Race Face rider shredding wildly steep trails in Squamish.

So, how do you pace an 8+ minute gnarly downhill – including finding the time to sprint up a skinny wood bridge – after six hours in the saddle? Well, it looks – and sounds – quite hard.

Jesse Melamed: Pacing and Enduro

From Melamed:

A slight crash and resulting mechanical meant I couldn’t ride this stage exactly how I wanted to. Knowing the stage and keeping myself calm helped me pace myself so I could recover and not lose too much time.

I won the first 4 stages by enough that I still held onto the win after this stage.