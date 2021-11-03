How to watch: Crankworx season finale in Rotorua, N.Z.

Crankworx World Tour is serving up one last opportunity to watch live racing in 2021. Rotorua, New Zealand hosts events from Nov 4-7, many of which will be live on Red Bull TV.

$100,000 in prize money on the line across events to add excitement to this week’s proceedings, as well as the King and Queen of Crankworx titles and FMB World Tour championships.

Event broadcasts start Wednesday night in Canada, which is Thursday in New Zealand, with the action-packed Clif Speed and Style. There’s downhill, a huge slopestyle contest with $40,000 on the line for Emil Johansson, and dual slalom racing crammed in before Crankworx World Tour wraps up for the year on Sunday.

From there, riders head on a racing road trip as part of Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand.

2022 Crankworx Rotorua – Schedule

Crankworx Rotorua runs from Thursday to Sunday in Rotorua. With the time change, that means events are broadcast late the night before, or early in the morning the same day depending on where you are in Canada.

Clif Dual Speed and Style

Thurs. Nov. 5 – 17:00-18:30 (Rotorua)

Wed. Nov. 4 – 21:00-22:30 (Vancouver)

Thurs. Nov. 5 – 00:00-01:30 (Toronto)

Crankworx Downhill

Fri. Nov. 6 – 15:00-17:00 (Rotorua)

Thurs. Nov. 5 – 19:00-21:00 (Vancouver)

Thurs. Nov. 5 – 22:00-00:00 (Toronto)

Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza

Sat. Nov. 7 – 14:00-16:30 (Rotorua)

Fri. Nov. 6 – 18:00-20:30 (Vancouver)

Fri. Nov. 6 – 21:00-23:30 (Toronto)

RockShox Pump Track Challenge

Sat. Nov. 7 – 19:30-21:00 (Rotorua)

Fri. Nov. 6 – 23:30-01:00 (Vancouver)

Sat. Nov. 7 – 02:30-04:00 (Toronto)

Dual Slalom

Sun. Nov. 8 – 14:00-15:30 (Rotorua)

Sat. Nov. 7 – 18:00-19:30 (Vancouver)

Sat. Nov. 7 – 21:00-22:30 (Toronto)