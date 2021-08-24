How to watch: 2021 mountain bike world championships in Val di Sole

After an exciting year of World Cup and Olympic mountain bike racing, cross country and downhill racers join together in Val di Sole, Italy for 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships. Racing starts Tuesday, with Flobikes being the sole broadcaster for fans here in Canada.

Canada has a big team of 54 riders heading to Val di Sole for worlds. They’ll be racing everything from junior XC to elite downhill, men and women.

There’s also four cross, team relay and short track XC racing along with the standard XCO and DH events.

How to watch: 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships – Val di Sole, Italy

That makes for a busy weekend of racing, starting Tuesday, Aug. 23. In Canada you can catch the live stream racing on Flobikes. A full schedule of events for 2021 mountain bike world championships is included below.

While Red Bull TV is normally the number 1 stop for international mountain bike racing, worlds will be georestricted and not available to stream from Canada. The broadcaster will still be showing the racing in Val di Sole, but only in certain countries. See the full list here.

Catch up on results and live timing directly through the UCI, with the UCI YouTube channel also hosting some replays.

Event schedule: 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships – Val di Sole, Italy

Tuesday, August 24

8:00 PST (Vancouver) / 12 Noon EST (Toronto) / 17:00 CEST (Val di Sole) Men Elite Cross-country Short Track – Qualifying

Wednesday, August 25

03:30 PST / 06:30 EST / 12:30 CEST Cross-country Team Relay

Thursday, August 26

02:30 PST / 05:30 EST / 11:30 CEST Women Junior Cross-country Olympic (XCO) 04:30 PST / 07:30 EST / 13:30 CEST Men Junior Cross-country Olympic (XCO) 07:00 PST / 10:00 EST / 17:00 CEST Women Elite Cross-country Short Track (XCC) – Final 07:45 PST / 10:45 EST / 17:45 CEST Men Elite Cross-country Short Track (XCC) – Final 11:00 PST / 14:00 EST / 21:00 CEST Men 4X – Qualification 11:00 PST / 14:00 EST / 21:00 CEST Women 4X – Qualification

Friday, August 27

01:30 PST / 04:30 EST / 10:30 CEST Men/Women Junior Downhill – Qualification 02:45 PST / 05:45 EST / 11:45 CEST Men / Women Elite Downhill – Qualification 0:600 PST / 09:00 EST / 15:00 CEST Women E-MTB Cross-country 07:45 PST / 10:45 EST / 16:45 CEST Men E-MTB Cross-country 11:45 PST / 14:45 EST / 20:45 CEST Men / Women 4X – Finals

Saturday, August 28

0:00 PST / 0:300 EST / 09:00 CEST Women Under 23 Cross-country Olympic (XCO) 01:45 PST/ 0:4:45 EST / 10:45 CEST Men Under 23 Cross-country Olympic (XCO) 03:45 PST / 06:45 EST / 13:00 CEST Women Elite Cross-country Olympic (XCO) 06:25 PST / 09:25 EST / 15:45 CEST Men Elite Cross-country Olympic (XCO)

Sunday, August 29