How to watch: 2021 mountain bike world championships in Val di Sole
Flobikes hosts XC, Dh and 4x racing this week from ItalyPhoto by: Bartek Wolinksi / Red Bull Content Pool
After an exciting year of World Cup and Olympic mountain bike racing, cross country and downhill racers join together in Val di Sole, Italy for 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships. Racing starts Tuesday, with Flobikes being the sole broadcaster for fans here in Canada.
Canada has a big team of 54 riders heading to Val di Sole for worlds. They’ll be racing everything from junior XC to elite downhill, men and women.
There’s also four cross, team relay and short track XC racing along with the standard XCO and DH events.
How to watch: 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships – Val di Sole, Italy
That makes for a busy weekend of racing, starting Tuesday, Aug. 23. In Canada you can catch the live stream racing on Flobikes. A full schedule of events for 2021 mountain bike world championships is included below.
RELATED: 54 Canadians are headed to mountain bike world championships at Val di Sole
While Red Bull TV is normally the number 1 stop for international mountain bike racing, worlds will be georestricted and not available to stream from Canada. The broadcaster will still be showing the racing in Val di Sole, but only in certain countries. See the full list here.
Catch up on results and live timing directly through the UCI, with the UCI YouTube channel also hosting some replays.
RELATED: Mathieu van der Poel will miss world championships after Tokyo fall
Event schedule: 2021 UCI mountain bike world championships – Val di Sole, Italy
Tuesday, August 24
|8:00 PST (Vancouver) / 12 Noon EST (Toronto) / 17:00 CEST (Val di Sole)
|Men Elite Cross-country Short Track – Qualifying
Wednesday, August 25
|03:30 PST / 06:30 EST / 12:30 CEST
|Cross-country Team Relay
Thursday, August 26
|02:30 PST / 05:30 EST / 11:30 CEST
|Women Junior Cross-country Olympic (XCO)
|04:30 PST / 07:30 EST / 13:30 CEST
|Men Junior Cross-country Olympic (XCO)
|07:00 PST / 10:00 EST / 17:00 CEST
|Women Elite Cross-country Short Track (XCC) – Final
|07:45 PST / 10:45 EST / 17:45 CEST
|Men Elite Cross-country Short Track (XCC) – Final
|11:00 PST / 14:00 EST / 21:00 CEST
|Men 4X – Qualification
|11:00 PST / 14:00 EST / 21:00 CEST
|Women 4X – Qualification
Friday, August 27
|01:30 PST / 04:30 EST / 10:30 CEST
|Men/Women Junior Downhill – Qualification
|02:45 PST / 05:45 EST / 11:45 CEST
|Men / Women Elite Downhill – Qualification
|0:600 PST / 09:00 EST / 15:00 CEST
|Women E-MTB Cross-country
|07:45 PST / 10:45 EST / 16:45 CEST
|Men E-MTB Cross-country
|11:45 PST / 14:45 EST / 20:45 CEST
|Men / Women 4X – Finals
Saturday, August 28
|0:00 PST / 0:300 EST / 09:00 CEST
|Women Under 23 Cross-country Olympic (XCO)
|01:45 PST/ 0:4:45 EST / 10:45 CEST
|Men Under 23 Cross-country Olympic (XCO)
|03:45 PST / 06:45 EST / 13:00 CEST
|Women Elite Cross-country Olympic (XCO)
|06:25 PST / 09:25 EST / 15:45 CEST
|Men Elite Cross-country Olympic (XCO)
Sunday, August 29
|00:25 PST / 03:25 EST / 09:25 CEST
|Men / Women Junior Downhill – Final
|03:30 PST / 06:30 EST / 12:50 CEST
|Women Elite Downhill – Final
|05:10 PST / 08:10 EST / 14:10 CEST
|Men Elite Downhill – Final