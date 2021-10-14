How to watch: 2021 Red Bull Rampage

Rampage is back for its 20th anniversary and, as you might expect, Red Bull is making a big deal of the occasion.

There was a wistful look back at personalities, bikes and memories years past. Then there was a banger edit of all the wildest moments from 20 years of hucking off giant cliffs. Now there’s the first hints at what madness is to come this year. (Hint: Brandon Semenuk is, once again, attempting to redefine the laws of physics by doing the near-impossible on a bike.)

The only thing left to do is tune in live to watch the big show. If you’re not in Utah right now, you can do that right from your living room. It’ll all be on Red Bull TV, broadcast live this Friday October 15. The big show starts at 10:00 a.m Pacific Time or 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Competition Format

For anyone not familiar with the format, Red Bull Rampage brings fifteen riders to the imposing cliffs and ridgelines outside Virgin, Utah.

The riders, and their two-person dig crews, spent several days building their lines into the hillside of the designated competition zone, scratching take-offs and landings into the red dirt.

On Friday, each rider will have two competition runs to impress the judges and set the highest score possible, with their best run counting. Highest score wins. Simple format, until you add in the massive cliffs and unforgiving desert landscape riders have to navigate safely to earn their scores.