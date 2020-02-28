How to watch 2020 Crankworx Rotorua

Canada’s Queen of Crankworx, Vaea Verbeeck will launch her bid to defend her crown in Rotorua this Sunday.

Verbeeck, and a host of fast Canadians are in New Zealand for the kick off of the 2020 Crankworx World Tour. Rotorua has been the first Crankworx event since it first ran in 2015.

This year Crankworx Rotorua includes an enduro, downhill, pump track dual, slalom event and more. The Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza competition is the highlight of the week. It runs on Saturday, March 7, in honour of late New Zealand freerider Kelly McGarry.

New for 2020 is the Crankworx Next (CWNEXT) series. CWNEXT steps up the Cranworx World Tour’s support of junior riders by offering them a separate competition in select events.

For select events, viewers at home in Canada can watch live action from New Zealand on CrankworxTV. A complete schedule of events, including what competitions will be broadcast live, is included below.

Crankworx Rotorua : March 1-8, 2020

Sunday March 1

Giant Toa Enduro presented by Camelbak

Monday March 2

Kidsworx Dual Slalom

Tuesday March 3

100% Dual Slalom (CWNEXT)

Wednesday March 4

Rotorua Air DH (CWNEXT and Pro)

Official Oceana Whip-Off World Championships

Thursday March 5

100% Dual Slalom (Pro) – LIVE

– 5:30-7:30 PM (NZDT)

– 8:30 – 10:30 PM (PST) Wednesday, March 4 (Vancouver)

– 11:30 PM – 1:30 AM (EST) Wednesday, March 4 – Thursday, March 5 (Toronto)



Friday March 6

Clif Speed and Style – LIVE

– 5:30-7:30 PM (NZDT)

– 8:30 – 10:30 PM (PST) Thursday, March 4 (Vancouver)

– 11:30 PM – 1:30 AM (EST) Thursday, March 4 – Friday, March 5 (Toronto)



Saturday March 7

Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza – LIVE

– 2:00 -5:00 PM (NZDT)

– 5:00 – 7:00 PM (PST) Friday, March 4- Vancouver

– 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM (EST) Friday, March 4 (Toronto)

Rockshow Pump track Challenge (CWNEXT)

Rockshox Pump track Challenge LIVE

– 8:00 – 10:00 PM (NZDT)

– 8:00 – 10:00 PM (PST) Friday, March 4 (Vancouver)

– 11:00 PM – 1:00 AM (EST) Friday, March 4 – Saturday, March 5 (Toronto)



Sunday March 8

Crankworx Rotorua Downhill – (CWNEXT)

Crankworx Rotorua Downhill – LIVE

– 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM (NZDT)

– 6:30 – 8:30 PM (PST) Saturday, March 4 (Vancouver)

– 9:30 PM – 12:30 AM (EST) Saturday, March 4 – Sunday, March 5 (Toronto)

