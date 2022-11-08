How to watch live as Crankworx Rotorua brings World Tour to a dramatic close

Crankworx has landed in Rotorua, New Zeleand to wrap up a marathon 2022 season. With two Canadians, Bas van Steenbergen and Vaea Verbeeck, in the running for King and Queen of Crankworx titles it should be a thrilling week of racing.

Canadians can tune in live to watch on Crankworx.com or Red Bull TV. There’s a full 9.5 hours of coverage across five major events, from downhill to slopestyle.

The time change makes the schedule a bit interesting for those of us on this side of the Pacific Ocean. But if you’re up for some late nights racing, it will be exciting to watch. Four rounds of Crankworx, from Austria to Whistler, Cairns and now Rotorua, all come down to one week of events.

Schedule: 2022 Crankworx Rotorua

Specialized Dual Slalom Rotorua

Thursday, November 10: 3 p.m. NZDT

Wednesday, Nov. 9: 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Nov. 9: 7 p.m. PT

Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7

Thursday, November 10: 8 p.m. NZDT

Thursday, Nov. 10: 3 a.m. ET

Thursday, Nov. 10: 12:01 a.m. PT

CLIF Speed & Style Rotorua

Friday, November 11: 5 p.m. NZDT

Thursday, Nov. 10: 12:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, Nov. 10: 9 p.m. PT

RockShox Rotorua Downhill

Saturday, November 12: 3 p.m. NZDT

Friday, Nov. 11: 10 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 11: 7 p.m. PT

Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza