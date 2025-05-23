How to watch Mathieu van der Poel’s return to MTB

After a six-week pause, the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series returns this weekend in Nové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic, with all eyes on multi-discipline superstar Mathieu van der Poel. The Dutchman is back on the dirt for the first time since 2023, setting his sights on next year’s World Championships—and a long-term goal of the 2028 Olympic Games. Van der Poel will race Sunday’s XCO.

It’s been a minute

Van der Poel hasn’t raced a UCI World Cup mountain bike event since 2021 but enters Nové Město fresh off a dominant Spring Classics campaign on the road. With Tom Pidcock absent for the Giro and reigning legend Nino Schurter chasing a record-extending seventh win here, the men’s race is wide open. But van der Poel’s biggest challenge may come from the dominant Specialized Factory Racing squad, led by Christopher Blevins and Victor Koretzky, who currently top the XCO overall standings.

In his brief MTB career, van der Poel has won three World Cups, a Euro championship and a bronze at the MTB worlds.

Puck FTW?

In the women’s field, reigning XCO world champion Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) also makes her mountain bike return after an electric spring on the road. She’ll face stiff competition from early-season standout Samara Maxwell, Olympic champion Jenny Rissveds, and British star Evie Richards—undefeated in XCC this season and a former winner in Nové Město.

MvdP, the multiple world champion—gravel, road, and ‘cross—has made it clear he’s hungry for the MTB rainbow jersey, something that has eluded him throughout his long career. The race in the Czech Republic is his first step toward that goal. After Saturday’s race, his focus will shift back to the road as he builds toward the Tour de France.

To watch the race, tune in at FloBikes.com.