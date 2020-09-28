How to watch the return of World Cup racing in Nove Mesto this week

After a long delay, World Cup cross country racing returns with a bang this week. Nove Mesto na Morave, always a crowd favorite venue, hosts a double header week of racing to kick start the 2020 calendar.

With the addition of Short Track XC, the Czech Republic venue will host four days of racing. Action Starts Tuesday with XCC#1, and runs all the way through Sunday, Oct 4.

Hosting back-to-back races at the same location is intended to make it easier, and safer for athletes and team staff. Many have had to travel from around the world to get to Nove Mesto. In the age of COVID, this means longer periods of testing prior to travel. The UCI has put the work in to make racing safe, though, which means we all get to watch World Cup racing this year!

As usual, all the four race days will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV.

Race schedule – World Cup XCO Double header

The back-to-back races mean there’s a new schedule to the Nove Mesto race weekend. Or, more accurately, race week. Racing starts Tuesday, Sept. 29 with the first Short Track XC race. As in prior years, the short track determines the first 20 spots on the start grid for Thursday’s World Cup XCO race. Racers get a day off Wednesday between the Short Track and Olympic distance races.

After Thursday’s first XCO, however, it’s straight back into Short Track XC on Friday. Racers get another reprieve Saturday, before the second World Cup XCO on Sunday.

It’s a busy race week for everyone, especially considering athletes roll directly into 2020 UCI mountain bike world championships the following Monday, Oct. 5th. This will make pacing, and avoiding injury, crucial parts of the World Cup week.

How to watch World Cup XCO #1 and #2 in Canada

All four race days will be broadcast live in Canada on Red Bull TV. For those on the west coast dreading an early morning, Red Bull usually has full replays live and online by midday.

Race times varies slightly between World Cup #1 and the second round, so be sure to check the full schedule below.

Race Schedule: Nove Mesto World Cup XCO #1 and #2

Short Track (XCC) #1

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

Elite Men and Elite Women

Time: PST 7:30AM / EST 10:30AM / CEST 4:30PM

Cross Country Olympic (XCO) #1

Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020

Elite Women

Time: PST 3:00AM / EST 6:00AM / CEST 12:00noon

Elite Men

Time: PST 6:30AM / EST 9:30AM / CEST 3:30PM

Under-23 Men and Women (non-televised)

Short Track (XCC) #2

Friday, Oct. 2, 2020

Elite Men and Elite Women

Time: PST 7:50AM / EST 10:30AM / CEST 4:30PM

Cross Country Olympic (XCO) #2

Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020

Elite Women

Time: PST 2:30AM / EST 5:30AM / CEST 11:30AM

Elite Men

Time: PST 6:00AM / EST 9:00AM / CEST 3:00PM

Under-23 Men and Women (non-televised)