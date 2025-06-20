How to watch the 2025 Val di Sole World Cup—and who to watch

The WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series rolls into Val di Sole, Italy this weekend, and if you’re planning to tune in, expect chaos, dust and some serious Canadian heat. With a string of big results already this season, Canadian riders are charging into one of the rowdiest venues on the calendar with confidence—and they’ve got more than just top-tens in their sights.

Downhill qualifying and XCC short track racing kick off today. Racing continues through the weekend with cross-country Olympic and downhill finals.

Downhill: Goldstone and Hemstreet riding high

Jackson Goldstone (Santa Cruz Syndicate) is back in form after a big win in Loudenvielle-Peyragudes and Leogang. He’s now sitting second overall in the elite men’s standings, heading into a track known for being loose, steep and unforgiving. Goldstone qualified first in the Q1 round of qualifications.

His field is also down one competitor with the third overall ranked rider Amaury Pierron out with a broken collarbone.

He’ll be joined by Finn Iles (Specialized Gravity), who’s trying to build into his season and currently ranked 22nd overall.

On the women’s side, all eyes are on Gracey Hemstreet (Norco Race Division). Her historic win in France—Canada’s first elite women’s downhill world cup victory, then in Leogang—put her first overall. Hemstreet qualified third in the Q1 round.

Cross-country: Canada’s deep XC field

Jenn Jackson (Orbea Fox Factory Team) is having a consistent season in elite women’s XC. She sits eighth overall in XCO and seventh in short track—proof that the reigning Canadian champ is right there with the world’s best.

In the elite men’s short track standings, Carter Woods is 25th and Cole Punchard is 31st.

In the U23 fields, Canada is absolutely stacked. Ella McPhee leads the overall XCO standings and sits second in short track. Isabella Holmgren is right there too, ranked second in XCO and first in XCC.

At time of writing Nicole Bradbury won the XCC U23 event. Congrats!

Owen Clark has also been turning heads this season. He’s currently 10th in short track.

Watch live in Canada

If you want to watch the action live, you’ll need a subscription to FloBikes. Broadcast times are available here. Keep in mind all times are CET. Junior and U23 events are covered on the UCI YouTube channel.



*Affiliate link: Canadian Cycling Magazine may earn commissions.