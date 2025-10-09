Schedule: Double the ways to watch Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup finals

This weekend is the final World Cup of 2025 and, sadly, the final World Cup at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Not that the Quebec venue will be sitting idle in the future, as there are already big plans for what’s to replace the World Cup event, but a historic day none the less. It will be the 30th MSA World Cup, and it will be a barn burner.

Canadians are in the running for wins and historic overall titles, podium positions and career-best placings. That’s in XC and in downhill, making this weekend one to watch for any Canadian mountain bike fan.

New ways to watch: Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup

Those fans have more ways to watch than usual. For those that already have a Flobikes subscription, you can continue on with that experience. Elite XCC, downhill and XCO finals will all be broadcast on the streaming platform.

There’s a new way to watch this weekend, though. With the World Cup landing in Quebec, RDS is getting in on the action. You can see the full schedule online, though racing doesn’t look to include live coverage, it will be broadcast. And that’s exciting.

Schedule: How to watch 2026 Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup

Finals in bold. All race times local (Eastern) time.

Friday, October 10

9:45 – UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup | Women U23

10:35 – UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup | Men U23

16:20 – UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup | Women Elite

17:00 – UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup | Men Elite

12:30 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Qualification 1 Women Elite

13:00 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Qualification 1 Men Elite

14:00 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Qualification Women Junior

14:20 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Qualification Men Junior

15:05 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Qualification 2 Women Elite

15:30 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Qualification 2 Men Elite

Saturday, October 11

11:30 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Finals Women Junior

12:00 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Finals Men Junior

13:00 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Finals Women Elite

14:10 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Finals Men Elite

Sunday, October 12