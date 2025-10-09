Schedule: Double the ways to watch Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup finals
Not just Flobikes this weekend!
Colin Field
This weekend is the final World Cup of 2025 and, sadly, the final World Cup at Mont-Sainte-Anne. Not that the Quebec venue will be sitting idle in the future, as there are already big plans for what’s to replace the World Cup event, but a historic day none the less. It will be the 30th MSA World Cup, and it will be a barn burner.
Canadians are in the running for wins and historic overall titles, podium positions and career-best placings. That’s in XC and in downhill, making this weekend one to watch for any Canadian mountain bike fan.
New ways to watch: Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup
Those fans have more ways to watch than usual. For those that already have a Flobikes subscription, you can continue on with that experience. Elite XCC, downhill and XCO finals will all be broadcast on the streaming platform.
Numbers game: Can Jackson Goldstone still win the World Cup title?
There’s a new way to watch this weekend, though. With the World Cup landing in Quebec, RDS is getting in on the action. You can see the full schedule online, though racing doesn’t look to include live coverage, it will be broadcast. And that’s exciting.
Schedule: How to watch 2026 Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup
Finals in bold. All race times local (Eastern) time.
Friday, October 10
- 9:45 – UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup | Women U23
- 10:35 – UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup | Men U23
- 16:20 – UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup | Women Elite
- 17:00 – UCI Cross-country Short Track World Cup | Men Elite
- 12:30 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Qualification 1 Women Elite
- 13:00 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Qualification 1 Men Elite
- 14:00 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Qualification Women Junior
- 14:20 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Qualification Men Junior
- 15:05 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Qualification 2 Women Elite
- 15:30 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Qualification 2 Men Elite
Saturday, October 11
- 11:30 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Finals Women Junior
- 12:00 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Finals Men Junior
- 13:00 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Finals Women Elite
- 14:10 – UCI Downhill World Cup | Finals Men Elite
Sunday, October 12
- 09:00 – UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup | Women U23
- 11:00 – UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup | Men U23
- 13:30 – UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup | Women Elite
- 15:30 – UCI Cross-country Olympic World Cup | Men Elite