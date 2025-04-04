How to watch the WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series in Canada

The 2025 WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series fires up this weekend in Araxá, Brazil, with the first round of Olympic-distance (XCO) and short track (XCC) world cup racing. Expect dust, drama and a sea of screaming fans packed tight along the course — this is Brazil, after all.

It’s the first stop in a back-to-back Brazilian doubleheader, and while early-season form is always a bit of a mystery, one thing’s guaranteed: Canadians will be lining up and looking to make a statement. And if you’re ready to pay the price, you can watch on FloSports.

Who’s racing from Canada?

While final start lists aren’t confirmed, expect to see a solid Canadian contingent in both the U23 and elite categories — names like Gunnar Holmgren, Jenn Jackson, Sean Fincham and Emilly Johnston are no strangers to this level.

Jenn Jackson is Canada’s reigning national XCO champion and will be looking to build on a breakout 2024 season. She had incredible early-season results in the U.S. Cup. Emilly Johnston has also been steadily climbing the ranks, and this season could be her big one.

Keep an eye on the U23 races too — Canada continues to punch above its weight in developing young talent, and Brazil’s course is a great early test for riders hoping to earn world cup points and experience.

When to watch in Canada

All times below are ET.

Saturday, April 5 (Short Track – XCC):

9:45 AM – U23 women

10:25 AM – U23 men

11:45 AM – Elite women

12:25 PM – Elite men

Sunday, April 6 (Olympic XCO):

8:00 AM – U23 women watch here.

10:00 AM – U23 men watch here.

12:30 PM – Elite women

2:30 PM – Elite men

Where to watch in Canada

In Canada, the main broadcast partner is FloSports. According to their current schedule they start broadcasting at 11:30 EDT on Saturday but have nothing on the books for Sunday. So if the schedule is right, they will only be airing the XCC race. Hopefully that’s incorrect. They claim they’re airing elite XCO and XCC events, but again, that’s not what their schedule says.

If you’re looking to watch the U23 races, apparently they’ll be available for free on the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series YouTube channel.

The price of admission

For many Canadian fans, our biggest beef with Warner Bros Discovery is the cost of watching these races. You’ll need to pay for FloSports. And it isn’t cheap. Their annual plan is $203.88 for the year, which works out to $16.99 a month. Or you can choose the monthly option, where they charge you $39.99 a month.

If you’re completely opposed to paying these prices, maybe there’s a way to use a VPN? All the places to watch the world cup throughout the world can be found here. Good luck and let us know if you find a workaround. Or maybe split the cost of FloSports with some friends and have watch parties?

Riders to watch

Globally, all eyes are on Victor Koretzky (Specialized Factory Racing) to take control early in the men’s elite series. But with Christopher Blevins (Specialized), Charlie Aldridge (Cannondale) and Simon Andreassen (Orbea) chasing him down, the front of the pack could get spicy fast.

In the women’s race, defending overall champ Alessandra Keller (Thömus Maxon) is the favourite, but she’ll have her hands full with Jenny Rissveds, Loana Lecomte and Kira Böhm. And don’t sleep on Evie Richards in the XCC racing in the rainbow stripes.

Why it matters

The season opener is about more than just points. It sets the tone. For fans, it’s the return of world cup racing after a long winter of bike trainer monotony.

And for Canadian viewers, it’s a chance to back our athletes, yell at our screens and get stoked for a summer full of racing.