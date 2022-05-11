How to Watch: World Cup #3 in Nové Město

World Cup cross country season is in full swing and, just days after a thrilling race in Albstadt, the circus keeps right on rolling right into Nové Město.

It’s third round of the 2022 World Cup and there are already several story lines playing out between the tape. Will Nino Schurter finally beat Julien Absalon’s career World Cup win’s record? Will Tom Pidcock continue steamrolling the elite men’s field? Can Rebecca McConnell continue her dominance of the elite women’s race? Who will step up to get Canada back into the elite top-20?

Elite racing will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV all weekend starting with Friday’s Short Track XCC. See the full schedule below.

RELATED: Nové Město course preview with Holmgren and Fortier

The Venue: World Cup #3 – Nové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic

Always a rider favourite, this year will see fans back out in full force at Nové Město na Moravě. That’s no small matter at this iconic World Cup venue. With a massive grandstand lining the start-finish straight and thousands of fans lining the course throughout the woods, the crowd is a big part of what makes this event so special.

The course is another big factor, of course. Rooty, rocky and technical in parts. Fast, flowing and filled with jumps in others. It’s a well rounded venue that challenges riders to excel at every aspect of racing. And, for 2022, organizers have a few course changes in store to keep riders on their toes.

Canadians in Czech

Nové Město is a venue that Canadians have excelled at in the past. Haley Smith (Maxxis Factory Racing) landed on the podium in 2019. Emily Batty (Canyon MTB) was fourth there the year before.

It’s current XCO national champion Jenn Jackson (Canyon MTB) that’s been leading the Canadian women at the World Cups though. The Ontario racer was 26th in Albstadt, with XCC national champ Sandra Walter (Liv) 30th in her first international appearance this year.

On the men’s side, Sean Fincham (Norco Factory Team) was in the top-10 twice at a u23 in Nové Město and looks poised for a solid result after Albstadt. Gunnar Holmgren (Pivot Cycles-OTE) has the top Canadian elite men’s result this year, though, at his first elite World Cup race in Brazil.

Under-23s and Juniors

Under-23 World Cup and UCI Junior Series racing won’t be broadcast live. That’s too bad, as that’s where Canada has some of it’s best chances for a big result this weekend.

Carter Woods (Norco Factory Team) won in Nové Městolast year. The Vancouver Island racer was seventh last weekend in Albstadt, and the technical Czech course is better matched to his strengths, so he’s poised for another solid showing. Emilly Johnston, also from Vancouver Island and racing for Norco, was 13th in Albstadt and continues to move up the ranks as well.

On the junior side, Isabella Holmgren (Stimulus Orbea) was an impressive 10th in Germany. Her teammate, Marin Lowe, was close behind in 17th while Zorak Paillé (PG Racing) led the Canadian junior men in 31st.

Broadcast Schedule: World Cup #3 – Nové Město, Czech Republic – May 13-15, 2022

For one more year, elite World Cup cross country racing in Nové Město will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV. Follow under-23 results live, but not broadcast, at the UCI’s race hub.

May 6 – World Cup XCC #3

Elite Women XCC: 8:50Am PST / 11:50 EST

Elite Men XCC: 9:45 AM PST / 12:45 EST

May 7 – U23 World Cup XCO and UCI Junior Series XCO (Non-broadcast)

Junior Men 00:15 PST / 3:15 EST

Junior Women 02:15 PST / 05:15 EST

Under-23 Men World Cup 06:00 PST / 09:00 EST

Under-23 Women World Cup 07:30 PST / 10:30 EST

May 8 – World Cup XCO #3

Elite Women XCO: 02:00 AM PST / 05:00 EST

Elite Men XCO: 06:00 AM PST / 09:00 AM EST