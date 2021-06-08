How to watch World Cup Downhill #1 and XCO #3 in Leogang

After a long wait, World Cup downhill racing is back this weekend. Just like in 2020, Leogang, Austria, kicks off the season. That ended up being a snowy world championships. Riders will be hoping this weekend’s World Cup season opener will see warmer weather.

Austria is hosting the first combined World Cup, with Short Track XCC racing Friday and Olympic distance XCO on Sunday. All elite races will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV.

Downhill makes its 2021 debut

After two cross country World Cups and two postponed (or cancelled) downhill races, the gravity crowd will finally get their first chance to race this year.

2020’s abbreviated season delivered incredible action, with a battle for the men’s World Cup overall going down to the wire. Greg Minnaar showed he should never be counted out. On the women’s side two French women, Marine Cabirou and Myriam Nicole, battled for World Cup overall glory. Tracey Hannah raced her last World Cup, meaning the 2021 season will start without the iconic Australian racer.

There’s a substantial contingent of Canadian’s in Austria for this weekend’s racing. From established veterans like Mark Wallace and Finn Iles to promising young juniors, including Jackson Goldstone and Jake Jewett.

Cross Country racing gears up for Tokyo

The last XCO World Cup round was back in the middle of May, on the 16th. That puts nearly a month between last race and this one. A month to address weaknesses, adjust training and build momentum. Who has been using their time the best?

We’ll get first hints on Friday, with the Short Track XCC. Canadians have taken a shine, and found success in the sorter race. Both Léandre Bouchard and Peter Disera put in solid Short Track results in Albstadt and Nove Mesto. Haley Smith’s done well at the action-packed sprints in past years, and looked to be on that pace again at a French Cup over the weekend.

Broadcast Schedule: World Cup DH#1 & XCO/XCC #3 – Leogang, Austria, June 11-13, 2021

Racing in Austria starts Friday with Short Track XCC. Elite races will be broadcast all weekend live on Red Bull TV.

June 11 – World Cup XCC #3

Elite Women XCC: 8:20AM PST / 11:20 EST

Elite Men XCC: 9:15 AM PST / 13:15 EST

June 12 – World Cup Downhill #1

Junior Men/Women (Not Televised)

Elite Women DH: 3:30AM PST / 6:30 EST

Elite Men DH: 4:45AM PST / 7:45 EST

June 12 – World Cup XCO #3

Under-23 Men/Women (Not Televised)

Elite Women XCO: 03:00 AM PST / 06:00 EST

Elite Men XCO: 05:30 AM PST / 08:30 AM EST