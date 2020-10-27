How to watch the final World Cup of 2020 in Lousã

The final World Cup of 2020 arrives this week, and it is a double serving of downhill at a completely new venue. Lousã, Portugal has long been the testing ground for the world’s top teams. This week, it makes it’s World Cup debut. It’s not just a one-off race, either. It’s a doubleheader weekend, and downhill finals.

World Cup downhill #3 takes place Friday followed immediately by #4, the season and year finale, on Sunday. Rider’s get their first look at the all-new track on Tuesday, before practice Wednesday and Qualifying runs on Thursday.

Both elite final’s – men’s and women’s – will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV.

Lousã will mark more than the end of a shortened 2020 season. It is also the final two World Cup appearances of Tracey Hannah. The Australian is ending her storied racing career on Sunday, with plans to refocus on other projects with her Polygon UR team in 2021.

She’ll be up against Marine Cabirou and Nina Hoffman, winners of the first two rounds in Slovenia. Tahnée Seagrave continues her comback effort after two big injuries, while Myriam Nicole, second at worlds in Leogang, will be looking to get a win in 2020.

On the men’s side, Canada’s Mark Wallace and Finn Iles both have a fourth place to their name. Wallace at the hectic world championships on a muddy mountain in Leogang, Austria. Iles at World Cup #2 in Maribor. Both will be looking to finish in the medals in Portugal this weekend.

Seth Sherlock will represent Canada – and Intense Factory Racing – in the junior men’s race. After some close results, and a shoeless run in Slovenia, the Squamish rider has two more chances to get back on the podium in Lousã.

It’s once again the French riders that are dominating the elite men’s race, though. Loris Vergier swept the Maribor rounds, winning both World Cups. Different riders joined him on the podium, though. Will Vergier continue to fend of Loïc Bruni? Will someone upset the French dominance? With world champs winner Reece Wilson still sidelined, someone else will have to step up.

2020 World Cup # 3/4 – Lousã, Portugal: Schedule and Live Broadcast

Both Friday and Sunday’s final races will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV. But the race schedules aren’t identical, so make sure you check what time the broadcast. Sunday’s racing is bumped up an hour earlier than Friday’s events.

For junior results, you can follow the live timing at the UCI’s website.

Downhill World Cup #3

Qualification – Thursday, Oct. 29

Finals – Friday, Oct. 30 [LIVE]

Women Elite – 05:30 PST / 08:30 EST / 12:30 GMT (Portugal)

Men Elite – 06:45 PST / 09:45 EST / 13:45 GMT

2020 World Cup #4

Qualification – Saturday, Oct. 31

Finals – Sunday, Nov. 1 [LIVE]

Women Elite – 04:30 PST / 07:30 EST / 11:30 GMT

Men Elite – 05:45 PST / 08:45 EST / 12:45 GMT