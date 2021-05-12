How to Watch: World Cup XCO #2 in Nové Město

After a thrilling opening weekend, World Cup cross country racing is returning to one of its most popular venues. Nove Mesto Na Morave, Czech Republic starts racing Friday with Short Track XCC racing. Under-23’s follow on Saturday, with the elite World Cup XCO – the last chance for riders to score Olympic qualification points – taking place on Sunday.

You can watch all the elite World Cup action live on Red Bull TV.

World Cup #2 – Nové Město na Morave, Czech Republic – May 14-16, 2021

Racing starts Friday evening in Nove Mesto with fast paced short track XCC racing. At 20 minutes from start to finish, these races are full gas from the gun. Last week, Mathieu van der Poel launched a volley of explosive attacks in the men’s race. On the women’s side, Liv’s Linda Indergand put out a challenge to the women’s field. Only Pauline Ferrand-Prevot could find an answer, out dueling the powerful Swiss rider at the line for the win. World Cup XCC racing is live on Red Bull TV.

WATCH: Highlights from Mathieu van der Poel’s explosive return to XCC racing in Albstadt

On Saturday, the junior and under-23 racers take over Nove Mesto’s grand stadium. Last week, Carter Woods provided a thrilling win for Canadians, with Gunnar Holmgren and Emilly Johnston not far behind. Red Bull still isn’t carrying live coverage for junior series events or the u23 World Cup, unfortunately.

WATCH: Highlights from a thrilling XCO World Cup #1

Sunday the elites are back for the full-distance XCO World Cup. This is the last chance to collect valuable points for Olympic qualification, so racing will be fierce. Last weekend revealed new stars and revived old rivalries. Who will be able to respond to Loana Lecomte’s stunning solo victory? What will Pidcock do when he doesn’t have to battle through the field to find the front of the race? Will Nino Schurter finally win his first World Cup since 2019?

Sunday’s XCO race will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV. You can see the full race schedule below.

Broadcast Schedule: World Cup #2 – Nové Město na Morave, Czech Republic – May 14-16, 2021

May 14 – World Cup XCC #2

Elite Women XCC: 8:50AM PST / 11:50 EST / 17:50 CEST

Elite Men XCC: 9:45 AM PST / 13:45 EST / 18:45 CEST

May 15 – UCI Junior Series and U23 World Cup XCO (Non-broadcast)

Junior Women: 00:30 PST / 3:30 EST / 09:30 CEST

Junior Men: 02:15 PST / 05:15 EST / 11:15 CEST

Under-23 Women 06:00 PST / 09:00 EST / 15:00 UTC

Under-23 Men 08:00 PST / 11:00 EST / 17:00 UTC

May 16 – World Cup XCO #1

Elite Women XCO: 02:00 AM PST / 05:00 EST / 11:00 UTC

Elite Men XCO: 06:00 AM PST / 09:00 AM EST / 15:00 UTC