Hundreds of Ari Bikes stolen from transport truck in California

You don’t have to be a bike shop owner to hate bike thieves. It’s one of those universal truths—right up there with “I was just riding along,” and “you’re probably running too much PSI.” And now, Ari Bikes has become the latest victim of a massive heist that saw hundreds of their bikes stolen in transit between Southern California and their warehouse in Utah.

A full truckload, gone

According to Ari, a truck carrying a full load of bikes—everything from Signal Peak trail rigs to unreleased dirt jumpers—was hijacked en route. Its last known location was Santa Clarita, in northern Los Angeles County. That’s where the trail went cold. If you see a suspicious deal pop up on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist—or a truckload of brand-new Ari bikes in the wild—report it to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Ari posted, “It’s hundreds of bikes, all different models… the Tin Peak, the dirt jumper that we haven’t fully released… the Signal Peak… some road bikes.”

The theft is a massive blow for a small brand built on passion and hard work—and a reminder that even in 2025, bike crime is still very much a thing. Heck, full on banditry is still a thing apparently.

Keep your eyes open

If you spot an Ari bike that seems too good to be true, it probably is. Ari Bikes is asking everyone—shops, riders, and the broader community—to keep watch. The stolen bikes are part of an ongoing investigation and visibility could make a difference.

If we can, as a community, track down one person’s bike once in a while, surely we can track down hundreds of bikes right?

Because bike thieves suck. And with the current state of the industry, this one really stings. We wish Ari all the success possible. Bring back those bikes!.