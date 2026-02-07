“I can’t see!” Troy Brosnan follows Luca Shaw down Red Bull Hardline

Red Bull Hardline is just hours away from race runs – Saturday night in Canada, for those not on top of the big time change – and riders are starting to put together full runs of this wild, wild track. Luca Shaw and Troy Brosnan are two of the best, so hop on board with the Canyon teammates for a full run of the Red Bull Hardline Maydena course.

It’s dusty. It’s loose. It’s getting wilder with every lap. And it starts with a massive drop in literally the first five metres of track. How are people riding this!?

Will Shaw or Brosnan pull for the massive moto whoops gap? You’ll have to watch to see.

Troy Brosnan and Luca Shaw: Red Bull Hardline Top-to-Bottom