‘I don’t know what I signed up for:’ Dennis Enarson tackles the biggest dirt jumps of his life at Woolley Fest

Dennis Enarson didn’t exactly plan to launch himself into orbit when he showed up at Woolley Fest. But that’s what happens when you link up with a crew of dirt jump legends and step into a line that only a handful of riders in the world would even consider hitting.

“These are going to be the biggest jumps I’ve ever hit in my life,” Enarson says, nervously eyeing up the 70-foot gaps and 20-foot step-downs sculpted into the Washington hillside. “I’m hyped, scared and under padded for this.”

Fresh off a Canadian trip riding the infamous Backwood Jam, Enarson and next gen ripper Eddie Reynolds rolled south into the Woolley Fest compound. An invite-only dirt jump gathering hosted by Talus Turk, with lines built for freeride’s version of big wave surfing.

First hits and full-send

The line hadn’t been tested. The landings were blind. But the energy was high, and Enarson decided to give it a go.

“Goal is complete,” he says after hitting the biggest road gap of his life. “I made it. That was a level up. That’s going to change how I ride BMX.”

With Reynolds towing him in, Enarson gradually ticked off each feature. From the shark fin to the massive final hip.

“That first run was sketch, but after that it was just game on. We made it all the way to the bottom.”

From out of comfort zone to addicted

By the end of the second day, he was moving with confidence through the line, even if the final jump remained unconquered.

“That last session, the jumps felt amazing. I felt comfy. Started moving around a little. I love it. I’m addicted to that.”

The scale of the Woolley Fest features is ridiculous. Massive hits, few tricks, no room for error. But the vibe is pure stoke. Enarson was the only one riding without a full face helmet.

“Big shout out to Woolley Fest and Talus Turk for inviting us out here to ride,” Enarson says. “These are like the big wave surfers of bikes and they’re like my other little family. I can’t wait to ride big jumps like this more.”