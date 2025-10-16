“I really thought it was possible”: Loic Bruni gives update after MSA mayhem

Mont-Sainte-Anne delivered a dramatic, if unusual end to the battle between Jackson Goldstone and Loic Bruni for the World Cup overall title. In place of the suspense of a race run and split times, fans were shown the stunning images of an empty start hut. The confusion of the riders waiting on stage at the bottom of the mountain, realising that the last man to drop in for the 2025 season … wasn’t going to. The rush of the crowd, who seemed to understand before Goldstone himself, that the Canadian had won the title. It was all a little more chaotic than expected.

In the sequence that followed, we all eventually learned what had happened to make Loic Bruni miss his run and, with that, his chance at unseating Goldstone for the overall title. But there was still some confusion when Bruni didn’t show up for the overall podium ceremony to stand beside the Canadian and third overall finisher, Luca Shaw.

“Absolutely gutted”

His absence upset some fans, who saw it as a slight to his competitors. Bruni has now updated with more detail the reason he missed his run, why he was at the top of the mountain and why he could not make an appearance at the podium.

“I wouldn’t miss the podium for anything, by respect and by pride,” the French rider says. He was putting that rumour aside straight away.

“I could see how amazing the crowd was for the last Mont-Sainte-Anne, I was absolutely gutted that I was going to miss that,” Bruni, still visibly emotional in his video, says. “I wanted to be the last man down, I wanted to deliver a hell of a run, I wanted to celebrate with everyone there.”

That’s not what happened. While Bruni was making his way down, the podium ceremony went ahead without him.

“I didn’t get to do any of that, which was really hard for me. I didn’t make it to the podium on time, the time to get back to the gondola and take it down made it impossible. So I went straight to the hospital.”

A matter of maths

There was also chatter online that it was disrespectful of Bruni to go up to the start gate at all, knowing he couldn’t put in a real race run. The answer to that, as Bruni clarifies, is in the convoluted math of the overall points race.

If Goldstone crashed, or had a flat, Bruni didn’t even have to drop in. But if the Canadian just had a bad run, finishing 8th or worse, all Bruni would have had to drop in and get down the course in, according to UCI rules, under seven minutes. That alone would have given Bruni another 30 points, crucial in the overall race. “That was the goal.”

That meant being at the top and, since this is racing, trying to keep up appearances so Goldstone wouldn’t see he was hurting and put in a safe run.

“It’s not unethical at all. We’re racing, I put pressure on you,” Bruni says, adding that’s exactly what he did by qualifying first on Saturday. “Then you [Goldstone] do what you have to do, if you make a mistake you make a mistake. I’m not hoping for him to crash.”

“Jackson had a heater of a run, congrats that was amazing,” Bruni adds, “But at that time, I knew it was over.”

With that, Goldstone had won the overall.

A sad end, a new start

“They didn’t wait for me for the podium, they went ahead with the schedule for you guys,” Bruni said, adding “But I had another race.”

Bruni added that, while it didn’t impact his appearance at the podium, his lengthy silence before updating fans was delayed further by the arrival of his first child. The French rider spent the night at the hospital before heading to the airport the night of the race, as his partner was starting to go into labour. A changed flight and an early departure ended up getting Bruni back into the “second race.”

“Two and a half hours later, my baby was born” Bruni said, smiling for the first time in the video.