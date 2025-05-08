I tried super light inner tubes from AliExpress so you don’t have to

I’ve been trying to shave some grams off my dirt jumper. Not because I think I’ll suddenly ride like Brandon Semenuk, but because a lighter bike should feel more nimble. Right? That’s the theory, anyway. So when BMX legend Dennis Enarson casually mentioned he was getting Tubolito-style TPU tubes from AliExpress on the Unclicked podcast, I perked up like a squirrel near a dropped Clif Bar. If they’re good enough for Enarson.

I dove deep into the online abyss looking for 26″ TPU tubes with Schrader valves—not easy. Apparently the tubes are sold as “26/27.5,” which is… not reassuring. But I found a pair, ordered them for $21, and waited for the magic to arrive. Just FYI, a legit Tubolito tube costs about $50. And no I’ve never tried them.

Tubes so light, they literally blew away

When they showed up, I was stoked. These things were absurdly light—about 62 g each, compared with the 210 g butyl tube I pulled off my bike. It was a windy day, my garage was open and the scale was having a hard time weighing these tubes; they were literally blowing away in the wind.

Rotational weight is the holy grail of weight savings, especially on dirt jump bikes where you’re constantly pumping, spinning and whipping. Less rotating mass equals more snap and pop. I installed one of the tubes in the rear wheel, pumped it to 50 p.s.i., and hit the backyard jumps. Tight berms, a few G-outs, nothing too wild. It felt good—for about 15 minutes.

One rip, one flat, one broken dream

Then I got a flat. Disappointing, but no big deal. Maybe it was just coincidence. The tube came with a little stick-on patch kit, which was handy. I slapped it on, aired it up again and kept riding. But something felt off. I had a sneaking suspicion it was leaking, and by the next morning, the tire was flatter than my enthusiasm.

I gave it another shot. Dunked the tube in a bucket of water, found nothing obvious—until I checked the valve. Air was bubbling slowly out of the valve. I grabbed a tiny screwdriver and tightened up the valve core. It was loose. And once I tightened it, the valve seemed to hold air. I aired it up again, left it overnight, and guess what? Fully flat in the morning.

Turns out, weight weenies cry, too

At this point, I was done. I have yet to touch the second tube. Enarson had mentioned trying a few different TPU brands to find ones that worked, but I’m not ready to drop more cash chasing the TPU unicorn (or the full price one either). The whole experiment has made me question my priorities. Yes, shaving nearly 150 g from each wheel is amazing in theory. But when the tradeoff is patching flats and riding with air-pressure anxiety, is it really worth it?

Moral of the story? Stick with tubes that work

Listen. I learned my lesson: don’t buy bike parts on AliExpress. Yes I know better. This just reinforced what I already knew.

Maybe someday I’ll swap in carbon rims, if anyone (cough NOBL Wheels cough) makes a 26″ version. That would be a more dependable way to cut rotational weight. Until then, I’ll stick with good ol’ rubber tubes and spend my energy dialing in my bunny hops instead of diagnosing slow leaks.

If you’re thinking of going TPU for dirt jumping, don’t say I didn’t warn you. Looks like there are some awesome deals over at temu.com though.