“I went for the steeze”: Jackson Goldstone gives world champion’s Lenzerheide course preview

Jackson Goldstone is about to make his debut in the elite world championships rainbows. This weekend’s World Cup in Lenzerheide will be the first time the Canadian wears the jersey of elite world champion at a World Cup race (he’s worn the jersey many times as a junior). So who better to preview this weekend’s downhill course than Goldstone himself?

There’s a few changes to the Lenzerheide course this year, but the speed, off-cambres and awkard tech is all back, too. The Syndicate floats through it all, and throws in some style, in his Lenzerheide course preview.

Jackson Goldstone: Lenzerheide World Cup course preview