Iconic freerider Cam Zink joins Cycles Devinci

Freeride mountain bike icon Cam Zink is heading north, joining Cycles Devinci global team for 2022. The 35-year-old is a pioneer of the sport, bringing with him a long resume of contest results and video parts.

Zink will have the Canadian brand along for the ride as he returns to Red Bull Rampage, as well as any other projects in 2022. The news follows a big year that saw him return to the Utah freeride competition as well as have his part in the debut of mountain biking in the X-Games Real MTB.

“We are extremely excited to have Cam join the Devinci family. Cam’s experience and involvement in the industry both on and off the bike will bring true value to the development of the brand and its products across the global market,” says Jimmy Adams, Cycles Devinci Sports Marketing Director. “I think we are all excited to see Cam on a Devinci bike at his next Rampage event among other key initiatives to come…

For his part, the Californian is excited to return to a North American brand, and one that makes some of their bikes right here in Canada.

“With industry leading technology, made in North America, and an incredible team to work with, this is going to be amazing,” Cam Zink sais of the news.

Zink’s already hard at work for Devinci. He shows off the Canadian brand’s new Spartan HP below, with a video of him riding the bike in the works.