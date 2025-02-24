Iditarod Invitational: The world’s toughest bike race?

If you think riding a fat bike through snow sounds fun, the Iditarod Trail Invitational (ITI) might change your mind. This isn’t your average winter ride. Its route takes riders through unmarked, brutal and potentially life-threatening terrain through the frozen wilderness of Alaska, where survival skills matter just as much as pedalling power.

In 2025, the ITI will follow the southern route, meaning competitors will face the infamously remote stretches of trail between Ophir and Kaltag. For the handful of cyclists brave (or foolish) enough to attempt it, this means deep snow, unpredictable river crossings and the occasional wildlife encounter. There are three versions of the race; the 150, the 350 and the 1000. Each number representing the number of miles the athletes will cover.

The route: no signs, no mercy

Starting at Knik Lake, just outside Anchorage, the ITI sends racers into the unknown, navigating entirely by GPS, instinct and questionable life choices. Checkpoints? Sure, there are a few, but don’t expect luxury. Racers get seven stops along the 350-mile route to McGrath, each offering varying levels of hospitality—from basic snacks to meals and tent lodging. Beyond that? It’s all on you.

The checkpoints are spaced out just far enough to remind you that you’re alone in the wilderness:

Checkpoint 1 – Butterfly Lake (Mile 25): A warm welcome, some snacks, and a false sense of security.

Checkpoint 2 – Hooligan’s Retreat (Mile 75): Pay for your own food and lodging—because nothing says “Alaska” like capitalism in the middle of nowhere.

Checkpoint 3 – Finger Lake (Mile 125): First supply drop and tent lodging, just in case you’re still clinging to civilization.

Checkpoint 4 – Puntilla Lake (Mile 150): A real meal and a real bed—if you’re willing to pay extra.

Checkpoint 5 – Rohn (Mile 200): Second supply drop and tent accommodations, perfect for that “camping, but extreme” experience.

Checkpoint 6 – Nikolai (Mile 300): If you’ve made it this far, congrats! Here’s some food before the final push.

Checkpoint 7 – McGrath (Mile 350): The finish line for ITI 350 riders. The start of an existential crisis for ITI 1000 competitors.

Beyond McGrath, the 1,000-mile riders keep going toward Nome, with even fewer resources and an ever-increasing risk of frostbite, sleep deprivation, and regretting life choices.

Bikepacking, but miserable

Unlike other long-distance bike races where racers get to ship nice, lightweight gear ahead, the ITI requires participants to carry all survival equipment from the start. Want an extra pair of socks? Carry them. Need more food? That’s what the five-pound supply drops at Finger Lake and Rohn are for—so choose wisely. No extra gear, no do-overs, and definitely no food trucks in the middle of the Alaskan tundra.

A race for the brave (or the slightly unhinged)

The ITI attracts a special breed of cyclist—people who laugh in the face of frostbite and find joy in suffering. Leading the charge is Race Director Kyle Durand, a retired combat veteran, ultra-athlete, and former “American Ninja Warrior” finalist. The man has ridden from Alaska to Mexico and finished this race multiple times on both bike and foot. He now spends his time making sure others get to experience the same level of Type II fun.

Roster

The roster of riders, skier and those on foot is about 105 strong. Of those there are about 66 people on bikes. There aren’t many Canadians cyclists taking part, just four: Thomas Miller, Doug Dunlop, Philip Roadley and Gillian Smith.

Follow along

With live tracking you can watch as the race unfolds. At time of writing, female legend Lael Wilcox is in the lead for the women. She’s doing the 350 mile course and won in 2024 with a time of just over four days. Tyson Flaherty is in the lead for the men. Tyson was the co-champion in 2024, finishing the 1000 mile course in 16 days, 5 hours and 10 minutes.