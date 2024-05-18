Iles leads Canucks through hectic World Cup Saturday in Poland

After a busy day of downhill qualifying and semi-finals, five Canadians are through to Sunday’s finals for the Bielsko-Biała World Cup in Poland. Finn Iles leads the Canadian elites with Ryan Griffith putting in the fastest junior men’s time.

Qualification: Junior and elite

The day started with elite qualifying where Finn Iles (Specialized Gravity) moved through to finals with the 12th fastest time. Loris Vergier (Trek Factory Racing) led, just ahead of Mandrake’s Dakotan Norton. Moving through to semi-finals with Iles are Mark Wallace (We Are One Momentum) with the 22nd fastest time, Jake Jewett (Pivot Factory Racing) with the 25th, Bodhi Kuhn (Trek Factory Racing) with the 28th fastest time and Tegan Cruz (Kenda NS) with 49th.

Seth Sherlock (Gwin Racing), Kirk McDowall (Norco Race Division) and Gabe Neron (Raaw) miss out on semi finals, placing 65th, 95th and 115th in qualifying.

On the elite women’s side, Camille Balanche (Dorval AM) was solidly the fastest qualifier, 7.553 seconds ahead of Tanhée Seagrave. Winner in Fort William, Valentina Höll (YT Mob), broke a chain out of the gates but moves through to finals as a protected rider despite placing 32nd.

Gracey Hemstreet (Norco Race Division) advances to the semi-finals with the ninth fastest time in qualifying. Emmy Lan (Forbidden Synthesis) placed 22nd in qualifying with minimal practice after spending the prior day racing the Enduro World Cup in Bielsko-Biała. The Vancouver Island racer was the only rider taking advantage of having two events in the same location on one weekend.

Juniors

Canadians were flying in the junior men’s race with Ryan Griffith qualifying seance behind Commencal Muc-Off’s Till Alran. Griffith’s teammate, Dane Jewett, set the fourth fastest time. All four top riders were within two seconds. Asa Vermette, winner in Fort William, advances to finals in 19th.

A large contingent of Canucks were close, but not quite through to finals. Jon Mozell in 31st just misses the top-25 cut-off for finals. Dylan Marino (Outlaw United) in 33rd. Jack Maleod (Outlaw United) is a little further back in 37th. Michael Delesalle (Gwin Racing) is 44th, Benny de Valle (Outlaw United) is 49th and Jake Polito (Outlaw United) 56th of 90 starters in Poland.

Eliana Hulsebosch (Union) leads the junior women in qualifying, just ahead of Erice van Leuven (Commencal Les Orres).

Semi-Finals

From qualifying, the elite men and women headed right back up the hill for semi-finals. This year, Warner Bro’s-Discovery is not broadcasting semis as they did last year.

Vali Höll kept her chain on and in one piece for semi-finals, and set the fastest time. She’s 2.036 seconds ahead of, once again, Tahnée Seagrave. Gracey Hemstreet finished 15th after going down during her run, ending her weekend in Poland.

On the men’s side, Dakotah Norton and Loris Vergier were again the two fastest. But this time it’s Norton putting down the fastest time, 0.128 seconds faster. The two were the only riders to break the three-minute barrier on Saturday.

Finn Iles moves up to seventh, positioning him well for a solid result in Sunday’s finals. His teammate Loic Bruni is way down in 38th, but will still start finals as a protected rider.

Jakob Jewett moves through to finals with a 22nd in semis. Bodhi Kuhn just squeezes through to finals with a 30th in semi finals. Tegan Cruz and Mark Wallace, in 32nd and 33rd, miss out on Sunday’s racing.

All-in, that’s five Canadians through to finals. Three in the elite men’s race. Two in the junior men’s race.

Junior finals racing will be broadcast free on YouTube while elite finals are pay-access. In Canada, that’s Flobikes.