“I’m here, so f**ing happy”: Magnus Manson’s long ride to remission

Magnus Manson has lived two lives since his early 20s. Between hospital wards and World Cup tape, the West Coast downhiller kept choosing the same constant: a bike. He pedalled to appointments, filmed for his team when doctors told him to back off, and tried to race whenever his body allowed.

“Yeah, it’s been wild, it’s kind of just like a big, big step for sure,” he says of the recent news that he’s in remission. ” I still feel like there’s lots of health stuff I gotta work on, but it’s nice to kind of get a piece of the puzzle kind worked out for now.”

This fall, at 27, he finally heard it. In remission.

“Hard to truly believe it but today my doctor told me I was in remission,” he posted. “But I’m here, so fucking happy, and still energized to keep healing my body and soul.”

Choosing a curative shot

When standard treatments stretched into years, Manson and his care team looked for something that could change the trajectory.

“Before this trial, I was on a drug which I would have to take for the rest of my life. It causes a ton of side effects. This is a curative or potentially curative kind of treatment,” he says.

That meant travel and uncertainty.

“It’s not something that was available in Canada, so we go to the states and because it’s not available, there’s no coverage.”

He spent weeks in North Carolina for a CAR-T clinical trial, stacked with testing and waiting. Six months later he walked into a follow-up still bracing for bad news.

“The doctor walked into the room and the first thing he said it was you’re all good now. And I was like, what?” Manson says.

Relief hit hard. The ever-present mental weight eased.

“Cancer kind of carries the mortality piece in health,” he adds. “Not having that as an everyday reminder or an everyday thought is something that makes life a lot easier.”

Keeping the pedals turning

Across the four-year grind, Manson kept riding because it gave him agency.

“I would ride to the cancer center and do my chemos or immunotherapies or whatever,” he says. “It felt like riding my bike there was kind of me taking control of the situation because I didn’t want to be at the treatment, but at the same time, I got to choose the thing I loved.”

He tried to stay between the tape, too. Some starts went sideways. Some never happened. A heavy crash in Bromont last year fractured ribs, collarbone and a vertebra, but he avoided surgery and was back on a bike weeks later.

“Bones heal,” he says. “I was back riding from that injury like a month-and-a-half later.”

When doctors asked him to ease up, he picked up the camera and worked media for Forbidden. The fire to race never went out.

“I just wish I was out there riding,” he says.

Health comes first, but the start hut still calls.

Perspective, earned the hard way

Manson does not pretend the last four years were a highlight reel.

“There were for sure, some of the worst days of my entire life,” he says.

He also learned not to let fear run the show.

“Life’s about living,” he says. “All I can do is choose to be happy most days and choose to do the things I enjoy and be around the people I like.”

His public updates were deliberate. Talking about cancer makes people uncomfortable. He understands why some go quiet, but he hoped sharing might help others.

“By me going through it and sharing my thoughts and trying to be positive, it can hopefully bring perspective to other people’s lives and help them through challenging situations,” he says. “Everyone faces something that seems like the weight of the world.”

The community answered back. Teammates surprised him with a custom NFGU bike covered in messages. Friends rode. Sponsors stuck around. Strangers sent notes.

“There’s too many people who give me their love unconditionally and I will be forever grateful for those around me who have always spared their energy, time, money, anything to help me get through this insane ride,” he wrote. “It’s been four years of the highest brightest highs and the lowest darkest lows.”

A major source of strength over the last year has been his relationship with fellow World Cup racer Mille Johnset.

“I love her and I love her racing,” he says. “It’s been really cool to be involved in racing in an indirect way.”

The two train together, travel together and, in his words, live a life that still keeps joy at the centre. Being close to someone still fully in the arena has helped him stay connected to the world he loves. Without forcing himself into it before his body is ready.

What comes next

Remission is not a finish line. Manson still manages rheumatoid arthritis and rebuilds strength. He is weighing a path that blends racing, film and marketing with the stability his body deserves.

“It’s kind of a new lease on life, so I get to define how I want to, live it and that’s pretty exciting,” he says.

He also gave himself permission to celebrate the moment, without pretending the work is done.

“I’m not sure who writes the end of this story but I am gonna do everything in my power to keep the cancer away for as long as I can, ideally forever,” he posted. “I wanna get old, share my life with everyone around me and knowing that’s actually possible again makes me so fucking happy.”

For now, there is a bike in the garage, a start hut somewhere down the road and time to decide how to use it.