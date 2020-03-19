IMBA posts COVID-19 guidelines for mountain biking

With the coronavirus outbreak forcing Canadians to practice social distancing and self-isolation, many riders are asking questions about if, and how they should be mountain biking. The International Mountain Bike Association (IMBA) has published a statement offering guidelines for how to safely mountain bike during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The guidelines cover group rides and trail days, which IMBA recommends suspending, as well as changing rider interactions on trail, staying safe and dealing with potential new trail users.

Of course, mountain biking is only an option so long as your local health authorities continue to permit doing so. Italy, France and Spain have all placed restrictions on cycling outdoors. Other jurisdictions, including in North America, are considering following suit. Such restrictions take precedent over IMBA’s recommendations.

RELATED: France bans cycling, restricts running to 2 km from home

If you show any symptoms associated with COVID-19, you should avoid going out in public.

Full International Mountain Bike Association (IMBA) statement on mountain biking during COVID-19 (March 17, 2020)