IMBA trail building summit

The era of heading into the woods with a shovel to build unofficial mountain bike trails is coming to a close. With too many riders, trail users and interest groups, it’s no longer feasible to blaze new paths without consideration for the environment or landowners. Fortunately, there are organizations ensuring trails are built the right way while keeping all stakeholders happy.

IMBA: the original trail advocacy group

Before every local trail system had an advocacy group (think CORC, KPCC and MTBAtlantic) there was only one name in mountain bike advocacy: the International Mountain Bike Association (IMBA). Founded in the U.S. in 1988, IMBA began by publishing the Six Rules of the Trail, encouraging responsible riding and easing land managers’ concerns. They formed a Canadian chapter in 2004.

IMBA’s experience is invaluable for helping smaller clubs get started and enabling larger groups to grow. “We’re really focused on the little guy right now,” says IMBA advocacy coordinator Justin Darbyshire. “We’re working with grassroots, new and emerging locations, assisting them on building themselves out through best practices and lessons learned from more established communities.”

IMBA Canada Summit 2024

This year, IMBA Canada is hosting a summit in Peterborough, Ontario, from November 8-10, 2024. The event promises to be a valuable experience for anyone passionate about mountain biking and trail development.

“The main conversations are happening on Saturday,” Darbyshire explains. “Friday is a social event, and Sunday we’re going for a bike ride. The Saturday event will include panelists and presentations, all focused on the theme of building better mountain bike communities.”

With experts in the field, local and regional panelists, and even government representation, the summit is open to anyone interested in trails and mountain biking.

Time to put down the shovel

If you’re passionate about mountain biking and creating sustainable trails, head to Peterborough this November to learn from the best in the field. It’s time to swap the shovel for collaboration and build the trails of the future.