Important update on the Canadian enduro national championships

After last week’s announcement of the 2025 Canadian enduro national championships heading to Sun Peaks, BC, comes another announcement: it’s canceled. Ted Morton dropped the news last night. The Canadian Enduro League has been running enduro races in Canada since 2016. These races took place across the country and were a highlight of many rider’s seasons. From Sun Peaks, to Blue Mountain, Huntsville to Revelstoke, the series was a herculean task. The CEL also ran the only Canadian enduro MTB championships officially accredited by Cycling Canada and the UCI in Panorama, BC (2019) and Whistler (2023). Morton assures us this isn’t the end for the Canadian Enduro League. Having just become a dad (congrats Ted!), there’s little doubt fatherhood is a major part of this decision.

As the CEL website states:

2025 Season Update After much reflection and despite a winter full of planning for an amazing season, we’ve decided to hit pause on our events for 2025. We’re endlessly thankful for every rider, family, trail builder, organization, resort, brand, and all the OGs who’ve been with us since 2016. The support everyone has shown is nothing short of amazing. The spirit of our community is what makes riding truly special, and we’re excited to explore some epic trails with you all, our friends and families, this summer. This is certainly not goodbye, it’s just a little breather to recharge, and realign our gears for the future. Stay tuned for updates in September/October about what’s next. See you on the trails. The CEL Team

Of course, Morton is not a man to put up his feet and watch TV all day. You can nearly guarantee whatever he’s planning while taking a season off will be rad.

His sign off on Instagram says it all: