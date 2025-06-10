Industry Nine acquires We Are One Composites

Two of the most rider-loved brands in mountain biking are joining forces. Asheville-based Industry Nine has officially acquired We Are One Composites of Kamloops, B.C., forming a partnership that’s less about takeover and more about teaming up. It’s a move that brings together Industry Nine’s reputation for high-performance hubs and wheelsets with We Are One’s homegrown carbon manufacturing expertise.

They’ve collaborated for years. Now, they’re building something bigger—together.

Made in North America, for riders everywhere

This isn’t a cost-cutting merger or a shift to offshore production. In fact, it’s the opposite.

Both brands will continue manufacturing in their hometowns—Asheville, North Carolina and Kamloops, British Columbia. Reinforcing a commitment to building top-tier products right here in North America. For riders, that means shorter supply chains, fast service and a clear investment in quality.

“Their relentless dedication to quality and craftsmanship has always inspired us, and this partnership builds on the great work we’ve done over the years,” said Industry Nine founder Clint Spiegel. “By bringing our two companies together, we’re better positioned to engineer exceptional products and push the boundaries of what’s possible for the cycling community.”

What this means for riders

If you ride either brand’s products, don’t panic—nothing’s changing overnight. Both companies will keep operating in parallel for the time being, with zero disruptions to product availability, service, or support. Warranties are still being honoured, orders will keep shipping on time, and customer service stays dialed.

Behind the scenes, the teams are already sharing resources to develop new products, boost innovation and—eventually—roll out a unified brand experience under the Industry Nine name. But you’ll still see the We Are One badge on co-branded components.

Built by riders, backed by friendship

According to the press releases this is not two brands cashing out—it’s two friends building on something they’ve already started.

Clint Spiegel and Dustin Adams have known each other for years. Spiegel started Industry Nine in 2005, transforming the hub game with ultra-fast engagement. Adams, a former downhill national champ, launched We Are One in 2017 with the bold idea of making carbon rims entirely in-house, in Canada.

Looking forward

This acquisition marks a new chapter—but not a reset. Both brands are staying true to their roots, leaning into the values that got them here: craftsmanship, community and a whole lot of trail time.

“Joining Industry Nine feels like the natural next step in our journey,” said Adams. “Over the years, we’ve built a strong partnership rooted in shared values and a passion for innovation. With the combined strength of our like-minded teams, we remain dedicated to delivering even greater value to the cycling world.”