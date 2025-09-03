Inside Gracey Hemstreet’s gritty Les Gets win: New video goes behind the scenes

The newest episode of Just Getting Started gives fans a raw, emotional look at Gracey Hemstreet’s third World Cup win of the season. It might be her most impressive yet. Racing in a mud-soaked Les Gets, where ruts swallowed wheels and crashes were the norm, the 22-year-old Canadian clawed her way back from seventh at the first split to take the win.

“I came up to the pit and cried for so long,” Hemstreet says in the video. “I was like, what am I even doing?” But with one of the cleanest second halves on track, she took control of the leaderboard.

Norco crew rides the rollercoaster

The Norco Race Division’s behind-the-scenes series doesn’t just show the wins. It shows the waiting. The doubt. The pain. In Episode 7, we see Danny Hart nursing broken ribs and Bodhi Kuhn with torn ligaments. Hemstreet herself admits she hadn’t finished a single lap without crashing until qualification day.

It was wet. It was messy. There was crying in the pits. There was crashing in the trees. But somehow, amid all the mayhem, Norco’s athletes pulled it together when it counted. Lina Frener sailed into fourth. Hemstreet rose from the muck to take the top step.

Precision in the mud

Les Gets delivered the worst conditions this season. But where others flailed, Hemstreet flowed. The new episode shows how her calm, efficient riding style made all the difference.

And when the race clock stopped, Hemstreet had done it again; beating hometown favourite Marine Cabirou and overall leader Valentina Höll on a course that chewed up most of the field.

Hemstreet: From contender to favourite

With three wins this season and zero finishes outside the top eight, Hemstreet is no longer a rising star. She’s chomping at the heels of Vali Holl; only 59 points separate the two riders. The episode closes with Norco staff urging her to “roll that confidence into next week. The big one.”

That big one being the world championships in Champery, Switzerland. Finals are on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

She won in dust. She won in mud. And now, she’s proven she can win on a day when everything goes wrong. Now can she win when it truly counts?