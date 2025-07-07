Inside the shadows of Canadian bike design

In a discreet facility tucked just outside Bromont, Que., sits Faction Bike Studio. With slightly over 30 staff—up from just two when it opened in 2010. It has quietly become a powerhouse in bike product development. They work exclusively within the bicycle industry, offering an all‑under‑one‑roof setup: strategic planning, industrial and mechanical design, rapid prototyping, in‑house testing and product portfolio management.

“We like our position of being in the shadows,” explains Julien Boulais, Faction’s product strategy manager. “We wouldn’t want to take some of the glimmer away from the brands.” That secrecy is intentional. Though their client list includes some high‑profile race teams and brands, they don’t flaunt it—and most of their best work remains anonymous.

From napkin sketch to polished prototype

Need a theoretical proof-of-concept bike, a custom frame to solve a real-world field issue, or a complete product line plan? Faction handles it all. Boulais walks through their process:

•Strategic services begin at the earliest stage—identifying the right product segment, target customer and branding brief.

•Engineering and industrial design follow, including frame concepts, FEA analysis, geometry tuning and prototype CAD.

•In-house testing validates design: Faction maintains a full lab with custom test jigs that exceed ISO compliance standards.

•Need manufacturing support? Faction connects clients with vetted factories globally or integrates with a brand’s existing supply chain—while overseeing production to their own design and quality standards.

Brand anonymity fuels focus

One example they’re permitted to discuss publicly is Frameworks: the company founded by Neko Mulally. Those beautiful frames raced on the UCI world circuit? Built at Faction

“We are collaborating with Frameworks… the glued frames that you see Neko racing on are made here at Faction.”

Faction also produced a fully functional 32-inch-wheel cross-country prototype in just a few months. As Boulais puts it, “We figured there wouldn’t be a better way to start answering questions than to bring it to the trails.

That agile build—from concept in April to testable trail bike by June—is emblematic of their speed and capability.

Yet beyond those few mentions, most of Faction’s roster remains undisclosed.

“That’s something we keep very close to our chest,” Boulais reiterates. Their clients include large, established brands, some of which rely on Faction as an invisible extension of their R&D department.

Why secret helps fuel growth

In a shrinking and increasingly lean bike industry, brands are scaling back in-house teams and looking to maintain innovation without overextending budgets. That’s where Faction thrives. As Boulais notes, “It’s a good period for us… strategic services are in demand because companies can’t afford mistakes, and engineering bandwidth is stretched.”

Their model is clear: brands lean on Faction for expertise and capacity, without losing brand identity or history—because Faction stays behind the scenes. Their rapid prototyping and flexible development model mean small startups and legacy brands alike can test ideas, iterate quickly and enter new niche places without committing to full-time staff.

They’ve announced two new job postings this fall, signaling continued growth and demand. Despite headwinds in the wider bike market, Boulais is confident: “We keep growing… although this might sound weird in a difficult time for the industry, the need for precision product development makes us relevant now more than ever.”

A studio staffed by bike people

At Faction, cycling culture is central—not accidental. Every staffer rides, whether commuting on urban bikes, racing gravel, or tearing down world‑cup courses. That passion, Boulais says, keeps the internal atmosphere vibrant. “Pretty much 100 per cent of the people working in the office are cyclists. Having a team with mountain bikers, urban riders, road and even world cup racers brings fresh perspectives.”

What’s next? More quiet innovation

Faction won’t broadcast every project. They aim to strike the right balance: trusted and known inside the industry, yet invisible to the broader public. As Boulais notes, “Do we want a weekend‑warrior rider to know about us? Not really.”

That said, he hints they are working on new tools more common in automotive and powersport design that could help bike brands accelerate product development. He also mentions upcoming live testing with team Frameworks at Hardline, shaping future engineering standards and bringing real-world data back to their lab.

If there’s a downside, it’s that most of us will never know exactly which bikes or accessories were born in this Granby lab. But that’s by design. Faction Bike Studio is proof that sometimes the best innovation isn’t about the spotlight, it’s about doing the work we else can’t see, and doing it well.