Inside the world of XC mountain bike teams: What it really takes to race world cups

Cross-country mountain biking at the world cup level looks clean and polished from the outside—team trucks, pro riders and the constant churn of a global racing circus. But behind the scenes? It’s a complicated patchwork of team tiers, funding gaps and strategic choices—especially for Canadian riders trying to make their mark.

We caught up with Canadian XC racer Tyler Orschel (who’s in Fayetteville, Arkansas, racing the US Cup) to sort through it all. The big takeaway? The team you’re on matters, but the lines between elite and semi-pro are blurrier than you think.

The two tiers of world cup teams

“There’s UCI MTB elite teams—that’s your Trek Factory, Specialized, Cannondale—the big dogs,” Orschel explains. “Those riders get paid a salary, everything’s covered. Mechanics, chefs, full support. That’s the dream.”

These are the 20 teams that are guaranteed access to all ten stops on the world tour.

Then there are the regular UCI mountain bike teams—still pro outfits, but not the same. “I call them semi-pro,” Orschel says. “You might get your expenses covered, but you’re not guaranteed a paycheck. It’s a different world.”

Elite status costs—each team pays about €10,000 a season—but buys preferential pit spots and VIP access. Regular UCI teams pay half that and grind it out from the cheap seats.

So, how do Canadians fit in?

Names like Jenn Jackson (Orbea), Carter Woods (Giant), and Emilly Johnston (Scott-SRAM) are locked into elite programs. Gunnar Holmgren is on Trek Factory Racing. Also an elite team. Marin Lowe is on the Liv Factory Racing Elite team. Cole Punchard is on the Cannondale Factory Racing elite team.

The rest of the high level Canadian racers–think Ian Ackert, Laurie Arsenault, Tyler Orschel–are racing on the lower tier teams.

But what about riders like Ava and Isabella Holmgren?

“They’re technically signed to Trek Factory Road, not the mountain bike team,” Orschel clarifies. “They can pick and choose the mountain bike races they want because they’re ranked high enough. And honestly, road teams pay way more—ten times the budget of a mountain bike program.”

In other words, they’re still in—just on their terms.

Do the new world cup rules change anything?

The short answer? Not really. “If you’re top 100, you can race anywhere,” Orschel says. “If not, Cycling Canada can register you. The new rules might squeeze out a few at the back, but it’s not changing much for Canadians.”

Host countries get extra entries—so places like Mont-Sainte-Anne will still see a big Canadian turnout.

The bottom line

The world cup mountain bike scene is about survival as much as speed. “For the top 20 elite teams, you’ve got the dream setup,” says Orschel. “For everyone else, it’s a grind—but you’re still in the fight.”

And for riders like the Holmgrens? “They’ll be at the races. They’ve got the points. They’ve got the support. Just not the same jersey.”

In XC, it’s not just about being fast—it’s about figuring out how to stay in the game.