Tracey Hannah’s been a staple on the World Cup downhill scene for a decade now, and always a podium threat at any race she lines up for. That part of Hannah’s riding career came to a close over the weekend, though.

Hannah’s still going to be riding with her UR Racing team, just not between the tape at World Cups.

While we’re all excited to see what comes next from the Australian, UR Racing isn’t done celebrating her career just yet. The team goes behind the scenes on Hannah’s last race weekend on the World Cup circuit. A big doubleheader in Lousã, Portugal didn’t go exactly as the 2019 World Cup overall winner planned, but the team still makes the best of it.

Plus, a few tributes are in store, from a special gift from the team to tributes from her fellow racers.

UR Team: Inside Tracey Hannah’s Last World Cup

From UR Racing:

Last Sunday Tracey Hannah said goodbye to UCI DH World Cup racing. And if you thought Tracey would go out quietly, you don’t know the girl! She sent it hard, battling to stay ahead of the time and unfortunately crashed at the end. She went back on her bike and crossed the finish line like the champion she is! Tracey didn’t take any different approach to this race. You would think since it’s the last one she could chill but that has never been her spirit and she always have given the best. It’s pretty incredible to think someone can step away from the circuit by knowing you’re still one of the fastest women in the world! We followed Tracey closely on this special week to get an insight onto this last dance!

We also gifted her a full pink helmet signed by all the riders on site. You can see what they all had to say for Tracey at the end of the video.