Intense Factory Racing expands with addition of Dakotah Norton

Intense Factory Racing is expanding for 2022, adding current U.S. national champion Dakotah Norton to its roster. Joe Breeden crosses the pond from the U.K. to join the American squad to make a four-rider roster.

Norton and Breeden join two returning IFR racers. Team owner Aaron Gwin is back, of course, and looking to bounce back from an injury-filled 2021. Young Canadian talent Seth Sherlock is back as well, hoping to translate junior success into elite results in 2022.

Norton and Breeden replace the outgoing Neko Mulally. After several years with Intense, Mulally launched his own program for 2022 around a custom-built downhill bike.